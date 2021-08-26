Crockers August Update
Key points:
Investor plans to sell their properties
are declining.
There is an even spread of preference for fixing mortgage interest rates one, two or three years.
Despite expectations of higher mortgage rates, there is no lift in intentions to repay debt.
While 18% of investors have indicated the March 23 tax changes have encouraged them to sell, 12% say they will hold their properties for longer than previously planned.
Even if mortgage rates were to rise 3%, only 8% of investor say they would be forced to sell property.
https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2108/Crockers__Tony_Alexander_Investor_Insight_August_2021.pdf