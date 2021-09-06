TransDiesel achieves Gold SiteWise certification, retains ACC Tertiary accreditation



TransDiesel, the country’s leading supplier of construction equipment, diesel engines and transmissions to the heavy-machinery industry, has achieved two significant recognitions.

They have received Gold Sitewise certification and have retained their ACC Tertiary Accredited Employers Programme (AEP) recognition.

“TransDiesel has a longstanding reputation based on providing the best sales and service back-up to our customers, and it’s important to show that we, as a company, want to do the same for our employees,” said Shane Palmer, TransDiesel Health and Safety Business Partner.

“Achieving accreditation illustrates the value we put on the wellbeing and safety of our people and demonstrates we’re committed to providing the very best workplace for our staff.”

