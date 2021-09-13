Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

OneRoof Reveals New Zealand's Average Property Value Reaches $1 Million

Monday, 13 September 2021, 6:30 am
Press Release: OneRoof

New Zealand house prices have reached a new milestone, with the national average property value hitting $1 million for the first time. New figures from OneRoof and its data partner Valocity show the typical cost of a property across New Zealand increased 4.9% in the last three months and increased 27% since September 2020.

The doubling of the national average property value in less than a decade will put further pressure on first home buyers, and many may see deposit requirements pushed up to $200,000 - more than three times the average annual wage.

OneRoof editor Owen Vaughan said: “The figures show the extent of the house price surge after the first Covid lockdown last year and raise concerns that measures aimed at slowing house price growth are not working fast enough. House-hunters are now spending about $213,000 more than they did a year ago on the typical home.”

He said much of the national growth has been fuelled by price jumps of more than 30% in Gisborne, Manawatu-Whanganui, Wellington, Hawke's Bay and Bay of Plenty.

“The acceleration in house prices has seen Wellington and Tauranga join Auckland and Queenstown-Lakes in the $1,000,000 club, with Hamilton, Napier, Hastings, Nelson and Whangarei not far behind,” he said.

“It’s amazing to think that the average property value for all of New Zealand has hit one million less than 20 years since the country recorded its first million dollar suburb and Auckland became the first million dollar city,” said Vaughan.

Auckland remains the most expensive place to buy property, Vaughan said, with the city recording an average property value of $1.415m (up 24% on last year) while West Coast is New Zealand's most affordable housing market, with an average property value of $353,000.

Despite the price increases, first-home buyers' share of new mortgage registrations over the year has held steady at around 40%, Vaughan said.

“But the surge has meant that buyers searching now would need to stump up $50,000 more for a 20% deposit than those purchasing this time last year.”

The price growth is taking place against a backdrop of a slowdown in listings and sales volumes, and expectations that prices will jump further once the country is fully out of lockdown and buyers try to secure a home before expected interest rates rise.

Nationally, there were 6% fewer homes available for sale in August month compared to July and 36% fewer listings than in August 2020.

The monthly drop in new listings was even sharper, with the number of new properties coming to market last month down nearly 19% on the month before.

“Interest in property had surged during the Covid lockdown, with visits to OneRoof in the last month up almost 10% on the month before,” said Chief of OneRoof Paul Maher.

“Covid hasn't curbed Kiwis' appetite for property. In fact, the opposite is true. Most buyers and sellers will be well aware of what happened to prices after the country came out of the last national lockdown.

"The fact that readership of our property news and housing market insights over the lockdown has jumped 25% on the month before shows Kiwis want to stay updated and are hungry to know more about what's happening in these uncertain times," said Maher.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from OneRoof on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Electricity Authority: Publishes initial review into 9 August outages

The Electricity Authority (Authority) has completed phase one of its review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts under section 16(1)(g) of the Electricity Industry Act 2010.
The Authority’s report, published today, has found shortcomings in the system operator’s tools and processes in response to the 9 August event... More>>


Statistics: Construction job numbers on the rise
Filled jobs in the June quarter rose by 0.7 percent or almost 15,000 jobs, compared with the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Filled jobs in the seasonally adjusted, tax-based series rose to 2.12 million, excluding working proprietors... More>>



BusinessNZ: Get Out And Support Local Business At L2

Buy New Zealand Made is urging Kiwis to make up for lost time and support struggling businesses in their region.
"Today’s move down alert levels will be met with a huge sigh of relief for some businesses owners outside Auckland," Executive Director Dane Ambler says... More>>



Lockdown: Causes sharp drop in August electronic spending
Retail card spending in New Zealand fell 19.8 percent in August as the country went into lockdown in the second half of the month, Stats NZ said today. This latest drop in monthly seasonally adjusted card spending was less than half the drop seen in April 2020 (down 47.3 percent) when the country was in lockdown for almost the entire month... More>>


SEEK NZ: Employment Report - A Month Of Two Halves

The latest SEEK Employment Report sees an end to a run of five consecutive months with record breaking job ad numbers across New Zealand. Rob Clark, Country Manager, SEEK NZ comments: “In August, the reintroduction of an alert Level 4 lockdown came into place across the country. Unsurprisingly, this had a swift and extreme impact to the number of new jobs posted on seek.co.nz... More>>



Reserve Bank: Deputy Governor Geoff Bascand departing in early 2022
Deputy Governor and General Manager Financial Stability Geoff Bascand will leave the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua in early 2022. Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr says Mr Bascand leaves with the Bank’s deep gratitude for his contribution to the Bank and the wider financial system... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 