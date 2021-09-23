Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Transdiesel Supporting The Crew Supporting Others Through Tough Times

Thursday, 23 September 2021, 2:18 pm
Press Release: TransDiesel

As part of the country’s efforts to stamp out the spread of Covid-19, TransDiesel has reaffirmed its support of their frontline employees who are helping to keep industry moving.

“Our warehouse personnel, service team and mechanics are considered essential workers and, without their commitment to getting the job done, the wheels would stop turning,” said Paul Harris, Chief Operating Officer.

“It’s a time when there is a huge amount of uncertainty, but we’d like to reassure customers we’re committed to full product support and are here to help throughout the various alert levels.

“We want to take a moment to acknowledge our team and thank them for their efforts, but also those of all other essential workers.”

TransDiesel is supporting the Government’s call for people to vaccinate against the virus, offering employees who are double-jabbed with a day off. The business is also maintaining all team members on full pay.

“We know some industries are doing it tough at the moment, with knock-on effects meaning some people have found themselves without a job,” said Mr Harris.

“TransDiesel is actively recruiting for a number of key roles around the country, so I’d encourage anyone looking for employment in our industry to check our website and see what we have to offer.”

TransDiesel is also offering employees the opportunity for further upskilling, by way of online training modules and leadership development.

“We’re supporting our support crew, who in turn are ensuring ongoing service to our customers,” said Mr Harris.

“At TransDiesel, we’ve got your back - especially at times like this, when it’s so important to have that extra peace of mind as an employee or a business owner.”

 

