OSPRI Reduces TB Slaughter Levy Rates For Dairy And Beef Farmers

OSPRI who manages the TBfree programme is to reduce the TB slaughter levy rates for cattle farmers from 1 October.

The Differential Slaughter Levy (DSL) is reviewed each year to ensure that industry funding aligns with that agreed under the 2016 TB Plan Funders’ Agreement, this is subject to a 15-year period.

The slaughter levies collected support funding of the TBfree programme on behalf of the beef and dairy industries. The revised levies are collected by meat processors.

The new differential slaughter levy rates are:

- Dairy cattle $9.00 per head (reduced from $10.00 per head)

- Beef cattle $5.50 per head (reduced from $6.30 per head)

A levy of $11.50 per head on exported live cattle and deer remains unchanged.

The levy changes consider the different financial contributions made to the TBfree programme by respective industries. The funding shares change annually based on shifts in the relative size and value of each industry.

The funding received is also affected by the actual cattle slaughter volumes for dairy and beef.

To ensure they are paying the correct TB slaughter levy, beef and dairy farmers are advised to keep their NAIT accounts updated.

If an animal’s production type is dairy at the time of being sent to slaughter, the farmer will be charged the dairy levy for that animal.

If finishing dairy animals as beef, the production type must be updated in the NAIT system 62 days before sending to slaughter; otherwise, the animals will be charged the dairy levy.

Farmers purchasing animals on a regular basis should check in with their livestock agent or information provider to ensure they have selected the correct production type.

