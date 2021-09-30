Record Number Of New Homes Consented
Thursday, 30 September 2021, 10:40 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
A record 4,490 new homes were consented in August 2021,
Stats NZ said today.
The previous record was 4,310 new
homes consented in June 2021.
“August was another
record-breaking month with 4,490 new homes consented,
despite the country being in lockdown for two weeks,”
construction statistics manager Michael Heslop
said.
