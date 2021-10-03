Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Trading Hours Reduced To 8am - 9pm In Some Waikato Countdown Stores

Sunday, 3 October 2021, 6:13 pm
Press Release: Countdown

Store trading hours at a number of Waikato Countdowns will be reduced to 8am - 9pm from tomorrow, following the change to Alert Level 3 for parts of the region at 11.59pm tonight.

The store hours will change at Countdowns Huntly, Bridge St, Te Rapa, Rototuna, Claudelands, Chartwell, St James, Hamilton, Dinsdale and Nawton. Each of the ten impacted stores will open at 8am tomorrow morning (4 October) and close at 9pm, until further notice.

Countdown’s General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Safety and Sustainability, Kiri Hannifin says the reduced hours will give teams extra time to prepare the stores.

“With changes to the alert levels, our stores often see increased demand. By reducing our trading hours and giving our teams a little more time to restock the shelves, we can ensure the products our customers need are available on the shelf when they do their shopping.

“We’re working across our supply chain to make sure there is plenty of stock heading into our Waikato stores. We’d ask customers to continue to only buy what they need - there is plenty of product available for everyone, if we all just shop like we normally do.”

Countdown is also reminding customers to continue to do everything they can to keep themselves and other shoppers safe.

“All of our health and safety measures remain in place and our customers are doing a great job by only sending one shopper per bubble, wearing their masks and checking in using the COVID tracer app whenever they visit our stores. We’d really appreciate it if they could keep up the good work and continue to treat our team and other shoppers with kindness and respect.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Countdown on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



IRD: GST October Filing Deadline To Be Extended

Taxpayers will have an extra week to file and pay GST and income tax currently due on October 28 this year. This is in response to Inland Revenue's systems shutting down for their final Business Transformation release from 3pm Thursday 21 October until the start of business on Thursday 28 October... More>>


Reserve Bank: Consults On The Future Of Money
“Commercial banks, the wider cash industry and Te Pūtea Matua (the Reserve Bank) need to seize opportunities and innovate to ensure that the cash, money and ways to pay continue to serve New Zealanders’ needs,” says Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby following the release of two issues papers today for public consultation... More>>

Tourism Industry Aotearoa: Border Levy Increase Disappoints Tourism Industry

Tourism Industry Aotearoa says tourism operators will be dismayed that the cost is to go up for all travellers crossing New Zealand’s borders from 1 December. The New Zealand Customs Service and the Ministry for Primary Industries are significantly increasing the border processing levy (BPL). From 1 December... More>>




Statistics: Record Number Of New Homes Consented
A record 4,490 new homes were consented in August 2021, Stats NZ said today. The previous record was 4,310 new homes consented in June 2021. “August was another record-breaking month with 4,490 new homes consented, despite the country being in lockdown for two weeks... More>>

Statistics: Surge In Imports Results In Record Monthly Trade Deficit
Imports increased $1.8 billion in August 2021 compared with August 2020, resulting in a record monthly trade deficit of $2.1 billion, Stats NZ said today. Exports were little changed, down $42 million. "This is a larger deficit than normal because of higher values for imports.. More>>

Fonterra: Completes reset, announces annual results and long-term growth plan out to 2030

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today announced a strong set of results for the 2021 financial year, reflected in a final Farmgate Milk Price of $7.54, normalised earnings per share of 34 cents and a final dividend of 15 cents... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 