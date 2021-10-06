Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Adding Art To Every Part Of Life

Wednesday, 6 October 2021, 6:19 am
Press Release: deSotogi

Art is everywhere. From architecture to those paper sleeves covering our favourite take-away beverages, design is an integral part of modern life. And while much of the everyday art with which we come into contact might go unnoticed, it’s possible to better appreciate art for what it is when we see it in our own homes.

The right artwork in the right room can do wonders to elevate a space and give visitors a bit more insight into the work’s owner. Art can also be used to create a specific kind of atmosphere or tie an area together around a unique focal point.

While commercial prints offer a ground-floor entry into art ownership and the beginnings of creating a ‘home’, there’s nothing quite like owning an original piece. Admittedly, original artwork is more expensive. But, for those who can afford it, the investment is worth it – from being guaranteed a piece that no one else has to supporting and empowering local artists and business, which is great for the economy. Another benefit of owning original works is that even a lower-end purchase is likely to increase in value over time.

For those looking for less ‘run-of-the-mill’ pieces but who simply cannot afford original works, there is, thankfully, a growing middle ground, with many artists offering their own prints directly to consumers. This means that it’s possible to purchase an artwork that better fits a small budget while also being assured that fewer of your friends will own the same thing.

And to make matters even more interesting, some artists, like David deSotogi, are fully embracing the concept that art can be displayed anywhere and in different forms. This means that from coffee mugs to towels and pillowcases, the possibilities are almost endless for incorporating different artworks into and across all aspects of life.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from deSotogi on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Business NZ: ACC Accounts Require Greater Transparency
BusinessNZ says ACC levies proposed for 2022-5 require greater levels of transparency. Responding to ACC’s regular consultation, BusinessNZ’s submission says all ACC accounts need to be fully funded for the ACC system to work according to its insurance principles... More>>

RBNZ Survey: 64% Of Experts Say The Government Should Do More To Slow Property Price Growth
As property prices continue to soar, the government should be doing more to tackle the affordability crisis, according to the majority of experts in a new poll from Finder... More>>



IRD: GST October Filing Deadline To Be Extended

Taxpayers will have an extra week to file and pay GST and income tax currently due on October 28 this year. This is in response to Inland Revenue's systems shutting down for their final Business Transformation release from 3pm Thursday 21 October until the start of business on Thursday 28 October... More>>



Bayleys: Latest Lockdown Adds Further Fuel To Industrial Property Market

The recent construction shutdown resulting from Auckland’s Covid 19’s lockdown restrictions has put additional pressure on an industrial property market that is already struggling to keep pace with demand... More>>


Statistics: Record Number Of New Homes Consented
A record 4,490 new homes were consented in August 2021, Stats NZ said today. The previous record was 4,310 new homes consented in June 2021. “August was another record-breaking month with 4,490 new homes consented, despite the country being in lockdown for two weeks... More>>

Statistics: Surge In Imports Results In Record Monthly Trade Deficit
Imports increased $1.8 billion in August 2021 compared with August 2020, resulting in a record monthly trade deficit of $2.1 billion, Stats NZ said today. Exports were little changed, down $42 million. "This is a larger deficit than normal because of higher values for imports.. More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 