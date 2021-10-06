Adding Art To Every Part Of Life

Art is everywhere. From architecture to those paper sleeves covering our favourite take-away beverages, design is an integral part of modern life. And while much of the everyday art with which we come into contact might go unnoticed, it’s possible to better appreciate art for what it is when we see it in our own homes.

The right artwork in the right room can do wonders to elevate a space and give visitors a bit more insight into the work’s owner. Art can also be used to create a specific kind of atmosphere or tie an area together around a unique focal point.

While commercial prints offer a ground-floor entry into art ownership and the beginnings of creating a ‘home’, there’s nothing quite like owning an original piece. Admittedly, original artwork is more expensive. But, for those who can afford it, the investment is worth it – from being guaranteed a piece that no one else has to supporting and empowering local artists and business, which is great for the economy. Another benefit of owning original works is that even a lower-end purchase is likely to increase in value over time.

For those looking for less ‘run-of-the-mill’ pieces but who simply cannot afford original works, there is, thankfully, a growing middle ground, with many artists offering their own prints directly to consumers. This means that it’s possible to purchase an artwork that better fits a small budget while also being assured that fewer of your friends will own the same thing.

And to make matters even more interesting, some artists, like David deSotogi, are fully embracing the concept that art can be displayed anywhere and in different forms. This means that from coffee mugs to towels and pillowcases, the possibilities are almost endless for incorporating different artworks into and across all aspects of life.

