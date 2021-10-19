Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Rare Mission Bay Development Site Eyed For Possible Townhouse Project

Tuesday, 19 October 2021, 9:28 am
Press Release: Bayleys

A rare vacant development site for sale in one of Auckland’s most desirable waterfront suburbs is attracting developers’ attention for a possible townhouse project.

The more than 2,800 square metres of freehold land for sale at 44A Kempthorne Crescent, Mission Bay, sits a few hundred metres from Eastridge shopping centre with easy access to the waterfront.

Accessed from the end of a cul-de-sac, the location offers privacy with much of the site bordered by bush in an elevated position near Auckland’s famous Mission Bay waterfront precinct.

The freehold property at 44A Kempthorne Crescent, Mission Bay, is now being marketed for sale by way of a tender closing on Thursday 28 October (unless sold prior), through Bayleys Auckland Central.


Bayleys salesperson Phil Haydock said the vendors had concept designs for a 12-unit townhouse complex with pleasant green outlooks and onsite parking, to take advantage of the site’s intensification-friendly zoning. These and other documents for the proposal would be made available to potential buyers.

Alternatively, new owners could consider developing the site with three or four larger houses and possible subdivision, Mr Haydock said.

All options would be subject to gaining resource consent.

Mr Haydock said the large site of approximately 2,858 square metres was zoned Residential – Mixed Housing Suburban under the Auckland Unitary Plan.

“This zoning enables residential intensification with detached and attached housing in a variety of types and sizes, while retaining a suburban built character.

“With a maximum allowable building height of eight metres plus one metre for roof form, and the possibility to subdivide into sites of at least 400 square metres, it presents new owners and developers with a range of options.”

New residences at the site for sale would be accessed via an established driveway from the end of Kempthorne Crescent.

Bayleys salesperson James Were said any residential development would benefit from a highly desirable location in one of Auckland’s most affluent and attractive seaside suburbs.

“From Kempthorne Crescent, it’s just a short drive to the popular Mission Bay beach precinct, which offers general retailing plus popular cafes, bars and restaurants and the Berkeley Cinema. The beach offers safe swimming year-round and is a hub for activities such as kayaking, biking and rollerblading.

“Further amenities are available a short walk from the Kempthorne Crescent site at the Eastridge Shopping Centre, home to a rich retail offering including a New World supermarket plus multiple eateries and health and wellbeing providers,” Mr Were said.

The site for sale is a few hundred metres from Kepa Road, a main arterial route that provides easy access to public transport and the surrounding suburbs of Orakei, Kohimarama and St Heliers. It is about a 15-minute drive from Auckland’s CBD.

“In the heart of Auckland’s East Coast Bays, Mission Bay is widely seen as a go-to waterfront destination within easy reach of the city centre. Real estate here is always in strong demand and the area continues to give rise to a number of new commercial and residential property developments,” said Mr Were.

