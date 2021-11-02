SFO Executes Search Warrants
Tuesday, 2 November 2021, 9:07 am
Press Release: Serious Fraud Office
The Serious Fraud Office has executed search warrants in
relation to an investigation concerning Thomas Alexander
Tuira, Aroha Awhinanui Tuira and their companies Ngākau
Aroha Investments Limited and Power to Me Aotearoa Tapui
Limited.
If you have information that you consider may
be relevant to this investigation, please contact the SFO by
email: tuira@sfo.govt.nz
No
further comment will be made by the SFO while the
investigation is
underway.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more