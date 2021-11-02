SFO Executes Search Warrants

The Serious Fraud Office has executed search warrants in relation to an investigation concerning Thomas Alexander Tuira, Aroha Awhinanui Tuira and their companies Ngākau Aroha Investments Limited and Power to Me Aotearoa Tapui Limited.

If you have information that you consider may be relevant to this investigation, please contact the SFO by email: tuira@sfo.govt.nz

No further comment will be made by the SFO while the investigation is underway.

