NextPlay Announces A Request For Proposals For Its Upcoming Suite Of Stable Coins

Saturday, 6 November 2021, 9:22 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXTP), a digital business ecosystem for digital advertisers, consumers, video gamers and travelers, announces it is seeking partners to power a suite of digital stable coins. NextPlay's suite of coins will be built on top of recently acquired enabling technologies from Token IQ Inc. and enabled by NextPlay's Longroot and NextBank units.

The suite of coins will cover a broad array of assets including various fiat currencies across a group of crypto chains with the goal of maximizing both the fiat and digital currency interoperability. With this goal in mind NextPlay is soliciting information from technology, banking, exchange, and digital chain partners.

"We are seeking partnership with technology minded financial institutions and compliance minded crypto infrastructure providers throughout the world with a particular focus on Southeast Asia and Africa," said Mark Vange, NextPlay CTO.

Initial use-cases for the stable coin span the breadth of NextPlay's operations including video game currency, in-game advertising, travel and travel-related offers as well as banking, investment and payments. Once established, the coin suite will be offered to the general public and to partner exchanges.

"With our unique blend of licensed and compliant operations in various realms of finance, and a team with rich experience in both digital currency and games, we look forward to enabling in-app rewards, advertising as well as Non-Fungible Token based games by establishing easy on- and off-ramps for the general public," said Nithinan (Jessie) Boonyawattanapisut, co-CEO.

