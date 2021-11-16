Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Strategic Northland Service Station Site Tipped To Fuel Wide Investor Interest

Tuesday, 16 November 2021, 3:00 pm
Press Release: Bayleys

The main-road site housing a refurbished BP service station on a long lease has gone up for sale in a Northland location with few local competitors.


Positioned on a high-profile corner site in Moerewa, the BP 2go and truck stop is the settlement’s only commercial service station. Its location on State Highway 1, between Kawakawa and Kerikeri, offers excellent exposure to all northbound through-traffic as well as residents and workers at the local meat works.

The freehold land and buildings for sale at 48-50 Main Road, Moerewa, sustain a service station operation with petrol and diesel pumps and a truck stop, along with a shop and ATM.

The service station has nearly 12 years to run on the current lease term with a further five-year right of renewal which, if exercised, would extend to 2038.

The property generates net rental income of $92,787 plus outgoings and GST per annum, with fixed annual one-percent rent increases and three-yearly market reviews.

The land and buildings at 48-50 Main Road, Moerewa, are being marketed for sale by Tony Chaudhary, Amy Weng and Janak Darji of Bayleys Real Estate.

Sale will be by deadline private treaty closing on Thursday 25 November, unless the property sells earlier.

Chaudhary said the site for sale comprised approximately 2,010 square metres of Commercial-zoned land across two freehold titles.

“The property houses six fuel pumps in three side-by-side bays plus a truck stop, with a canopy of some 314 square metres and an approximately 175-square metre retail store. The structures have an A-plus Initial Evaluation Procedure seismic rating of over 100 percent of new building standard.

“The tenant recently installed two near-new 50,000-litre underground fuel storage tanks. The forecourt canopy has been upgraded and the store enlivened with a fresh, modernised internal fitout. A small yard is also available to the rear of the site,” said Chaudhary.

Weng said the property lay to the western end of Moerewa’s main commercial strip, at the corner where Main Road/State Highway 1 meets Marshall Street.

“The service station benefits from about 40 metres of frontage and two entry and exit points on State Highway 1, plus frontage and access from Marshall Street.

“The site is well-located to serve the surrounding Moerewa residential catchment, being the only service station in town. The nearest competitor is in Kawakawa, several kilometres to the east.

“Located about 60 kilometres northwest of Whangarei, Moerewa is a rural service town sustained by local forestry, farming and meat works industries. Workers at the town’s large AFFCO meat plant add significantly to the local residential catchment,” said Weng.

Chaudhary said Moerewa’s strategic position just south of where State Highways 1 and 10 merge at Pakaraka, ensured all traffic heading north passed through the town centre.

“This provides the Main Road BP site with direct exposure to thousands of passing vehicles. Moerewa also benefits from its proximity to the established visitor hotspots of the Bay of Islands, being 20 minutes’ drive from Kerikeri and Bay of Islands Airport and a similar distance from Paihia.

“Northland has seen renewed growth and diversification in its tourist economy, supported by recent developments such as the Pou Herenga Tai - Twin Coast Cycle Trail, which passes Moerewa en route from Opua to Hokianga Harbour.

“With a big-brand service station tenant in position here on a long-term lease, and rental growth locked in, this property will make Moerewa a centre of attention for passive commercial property investors seeking a strong cashflow,” said Chaudhary.

Click here for more information on the listing.

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Tower: Releases New Tool Revealing Kiwis’ Residential Flood Risks
Tower has invested in detailed modelling showing the risk of flooding from rivers and rain for residential addresses across New Zealand. As of today, Tower is sharing flood risk ratings with all New Zealanders and using its data to better match flood premiums to risk... More>>


Reserve Bank of New Zealand: Chief Economist And MPC Member Departing After 25 Years

The Reserve Bank’s Head of Economics and Chief Economist, Yuong Ha, who is also an inaugural member of the Monetary Policy Committee will leave next year after 25 years with RBNZ. Mr Ha, who has been with the RBNZ since 1997, and is an internal member of the Monetary Policy Committee, will leave both roles next year... More>>

Commissioner For The Environment: Turning Back A Silent Invasion
Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Simon Upton, is calling for the Government to lift its game in protecting native ecosystems from the thousands of exotic plants spreading throughout Aotearoa New Zealand... More>>


Napier Port: Reports Record Revenue And Earnings

Napier Port (NZX.NPH) today reports record revenue and earnings for the financial year ended 30 September 2021, as the resilience and diversity of its trade portfolio continues to mitigate the effect of container shipping disruptions and the absence of cruise ship visits caused by the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic... More>>


Statistics NZ: Annual Net Migration Lowest Since 2012
The provisional net migration gain of 800 people in the year ended September 2021 is the lowest for a September year since 2012, Stats NZ said today. “This latest gain is well down from the record net migration gain of 92,000 in the March 2020 year,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said... More>>

Energy: Infratil Performs Strongly With Half Year Profit Buoyed By Tilt Sale
Infratil Limited today announced a Net Parent Surplus from Continuing Operations of $1.086 billion, for the six months ended 30 September 2021, which is the largest net surplus that Infratil has recorded in its 27-year history... More>>



Statistics: Food Prices Fall For First Time Since February
Food prices fell 0.9 percent in October 2021 compared with September 2021, mainly influenced by lower prices for fruit and vegetables, non-alcoholic beverages, and meat, poultry, and fish, Stats NZ said today... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 