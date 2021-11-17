Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Million Dollar Prize Up For Grabs For Innovators Working To Decarbonise Aotearoa

Wednesday, 17 November 2021, 7:12 am
Press Release: Westpac New Zealand

The Westpac NZ Government Innovation Fund has announced a $1 million funding pool to drive innovation around financing and incentivising the decarbonisation of Aotearoa.

The Innovation Fund is powered by Westpac NZ and jointly administered with the government. It runs two themed intakes per year, and applicants are invited to apply for funding to help them work towards solving key issues and challenges.

Westpac NZ Head of Public Sector and Innovation Fund chair Brent Chalmers says the $1m is three times the usual amount on offer, and will be put towards initiatives that could bring real benefits for Kiwi communities.

“Climate change is one of the biggest challenges we face, both in Aotearoa and around the world. Our customers and communities are demanding action on climate issues, and we’re working together with them by providing this funding,” Mr Chalmers says.

“We’re looking for people and teams with ideas that will support our transition to a low-carbon economy, or help tackle the challenges that are slowing us down.

“Whether you’re developing certification and accreditation schemes, championing systemic improvements to legislation or regulations to help incentivise good environmental practice, or solving a complex challenge that can be replicated more widely, we want to hear from you.

“We’re looking to divide up the $1m funding to multiple worthy applicants, but this shouldn’t stop you from applying for all of it if you think you have the ‘one idea to rule them all’.”

Mr Chalmers announced the funding at a showcase event for Creative HQ’s NZ GovTech Accelerator 2021, the first since the Innovation Fund announced a three-year partnership with Creative HQ in June.

The event showed off the work of eight government teams chosen for this year’s intake, with iwi-led, Gisborne-based initiative Manaaki Tairāwhiti the first recipient of a new $50,000 prize from the Innovation Fund. The prize will allow them to further develop their programme, which is aimed at better aligning the needs of whānau with social services.

“Witnessing the amazing work of these teams of innovators up-close is really inspiring for us, but it also reminds us of the many environmental and social challenges we face as we recover from COVID-19,” Mr Chalmers says.

“Our partnership with Creative HQ is helping take on those challenges and give innovative New Zealanders the means to build a more sustainable and resilient economy that benefits everybody.”

Applications for the $1m Decarbonisation Fund will close next February, and an announcement on final allocations will be made in mid-2022. More information about the Innovation Fund can be found here.

About Westpac NZ Government Innovation Fund:

The Innovation Fund is a joint initiative established in 2015. Funded by Westpac NZ and mutually governed by Westpac NZ and the New Zealand government, its aim is to drive innovation and change at a government level to solve real-world issues and help create solutions that are tangible, valuable, and inspiring for all New Zealanders.

We listen to those who want to make a difference – government agencies, organisations, business or everyday New Zealanders who have identified a problem worth solving - and provide funding and expertise to explore, validate, or implement smart solutions. We help connect potential partners and customers in the government and private sector, bringing people together with shared problems or experiences.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Westpac New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Tower: Releases New Tool Revealing Kiwis’ Residential Flood Risks
Tower has invested in detailed modelling showing the risk of flooding from rivers and rain for residential addresses across New Zealand. As of today, Tower is sharing flood risk ratings with all New Zealanders and using its data to better match flood premiums to risk... More>>


Reserve Bank of New Zealand: Chief Economist And MPC Member Departing After 25 Years

The Reserve Bank’s Head of Economics and Chief Economist, Yuong Ha, who is also an inaugural member of the Monetary Policy Committee will leave next year after 25 years with RBNZ. Mr Ha, who has been with the RBNZ since 1997, and is an internal member of the Monetary Policy Committee, will leave both roles next year... More>>

Commissioner For The Environment: Turning Back A Silent Invasion
Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Simon Upton, is calling for the Government to lift its game in protecting native ecosystems from the thousands of exotic plants spreading throughout Aotearoa New Zealand... More>>


Napier Port: Reports Record Revenue And Earnings

Napier Port (NZX.NPH) today reports record revenue and earnings for the financial year ended 30 September 2021, as the resilience and diversity of its trade portfolio continues to mitigate the effect of container shipping disruptions and the absence of cruise ship visits caused by the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic... More>>


Statistics NZ: Annual Net Migration Lowest Since 2012
The provisional net migration gain of 800 people in the year ended September 2021 is the lowest for a September year since 2012, Stats NZ said today. “This latest gain is well down from the record net migration gain of 92,000 in the March 2020 year,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said... More>>

Energy: Infratil Performs Strongly With Half Year Profit Buoyed By Tilt Sale
Infratil Limited today announced a Net Parent Surplus from Continuing Operations of $1.086 billion, for the six months ended 30 September 2021, which is the largest net surplus that Infratil has recorded in its 27-year history... More>>



Statistics: Food Prices Fall For First Time Since February
Food prices fell 0.9 percent in October 2021 compared with September 2021, mainly influenced by lower prices for fruit and vegetables, non-alcoholic beverages, and meat, poultry, and fish, Stats NZ said today... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 