Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tiger Fintech Appoints Greg Boland As CEO

Wednesday, 17 November 2021, 5:22 pm
Press Release: Tiger Fintech

Tiger Fintech (NZ) Limited, a subsidiary of leading online brokerage firm Tiger Brokers (NZ) Limited, has appointed industry veteran Greg Boland as Chief Executive Officer. Tiger Fintech (NZ) Limited provides a seamless online global trading experience for Kiwi investors.

“As Tiger Brokers continues to gain traction as an ideal choice for global investment among Kiwi investors, this hire helps reinforce two pillars of our business: service and compliance,” said Vincent Cheung, Chief Executive Officer of Tiger Brokers (NZ) Limited. " The team will be more than confident in our commitment to compliance and investor satisfaction knowing Greg has joined our rapidly expanding team."

Greg Boland has dedicated himself to capital markets for over 30 years and, prior to joining Tiger Brokers, held numerous managerial roles including Director and NZX Adviser, Head of Derivatives and Compliance Manager across financial firms in New Zealand, including Craigs Investment Partners, OM Financial Limited and the New Zealand Futures & Options Exchange.

Tiger Brokers (NZ) Limited also recently added two new senior members, Brent Weenink as Chair of Risk & Compliance Committee and Michelle Fotiades as Clearing & Settlement Manager.

Brent Weenink previously worked as the General Counsel – Head of Compliance & Regulatory Affairs at OM Financial Limited for five years. During 2006 to 2015, he worked as the Head of Legal & Compliance – Managing Director at BBY (NZ) Limited.

Michelle Fotiades is an operations expert with 20 years of management experience in the securities industry, has previously worked at ASB Securities, Goldman Sachs NZ and Goldman Sachs JB Were.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Tiger Fintech on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


MBIE: Kiwis Confronted With An Alarming Rise In Online Identity Theft
Newly released data from Netsafe shows incidents of identity fraud in New Zealand have increased by a shocking 86 per cent over the last financial year, while incidents of investment fraud have risen by 37 per cent over the same period... More>>


Tower: Releases New Tool Revealing Kiwis’ Residential Flood Risks
Tower has invested in detailed modelling showing the risk of flooding from rivers and rain for residential addresses across New Zealand. As of today, Tower is sharing flood risk ratings with all New Zealanders and using its data to better match flood premiums to risk... More>>


Reserve Bank of New Zealand: Chief Economist And MPC Member Departing After 25 Years

The Reserve Bank’s Head of Economics and Chief Economist, Yuong Ha, who is also an inaugural member of the Monetary Policy Committee will leave next year after 25 years with RBNZ. Mr Ha, who has been with the RBNZ since 1997, and is an internal member of the Monetary Policy Committee, will leave both roles next year... More>>



Statistics: Producer Prices Increase
Producer prices increased more in the year ended September 2021 than in any other year for more than a decade, Stats NZ said today.In the year ended September 2021, prices received by producers increased 6.2 percent, and prices paid by producers increased 7.0 percent... More>>

Napier Port: Reports Record Revenue And Earnings

Napier Port (NZX.NPH) today reports record revenue and earnings for the financial year ended 30 September 2021, as the resilience and diversity of its trade portfolio continues to mitigate the effect of container shipping disruptions and the absence of cruise ship visits caused by the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic... More>>


Statistics NZ: Annual Net Migration Lowest Since 2012
The provisional net migration gain of 800 people in the year ended September 2021 is the lowest for a September year since 2012, Stats NZ said today. “This latest gain is well down from the record net migration gain of 92,000 in the March 2020 year,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said... More>>

Energy: Infratil Performs Strongly With Half Year Profit Buoyed By Tilt Sale
Infratil Limited today announced a Net Parent Surplus from Continuing Operations of $1.086 billion, for the six months ended 30 September 2021, which is the largest net surplus that Infratil has recorded in its 27-year history... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 