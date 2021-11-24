Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Everyone’s Favourite Danny Is Back, Baby

Wednesday, 24 November 2021, 3:13 pm
Press Release: Danny Doolan's

It’ll be pints galore with the iconic and revamped Danny Doolan’s set to be the first bar in Auckland to re-open its doors when the clock hits midnight – live band at the ready!

The newly revamped Danny Doolan's

While Aucklanders have been couped up the Viaduct’s famous go-to Irish pub has been doing the mahi, emerging with a fresh new look and feel, ready to get back into what it does best – serving up the good craic as the clock strikes 11.59pm on Thursday, 2nd December.

Famous for serving up last drinks, it will be long-overdue first drinks on the menu at Danny’s as Auckland moves to the traffic light system. Long-time fans and eager revellers can transport their tastebuds to downtown Dublin with a very first sip of Kilkenny, Murphy’s Stout or any one of the eleven other thirst quenchers conveniently available on tap, once again – and of course the live band!

With lots to celebrate, the first 20 people through the door when they reopen at midday on Friday, 3rd of December will also receive a free plate of Belfast Bangers & Mash on the house. Offering a wee taste of the hearty feeds that are back on the agenda with a no-nonsense menu serving up delicious bang-for-buck pub dishes, you can have your pint and eat it too with the Monteith’s Golden beer battered fish and chips or Murphy’s Stout Stew with infused angus beef, mash and peas.

Enlivening its Gaelic charm, the revamped waterside courtyard is prepped and primed for warmer evenings and afternoon tipples, then as the evening sets in it will be like moths to a flame with the long-awaited return of the celebrated covers band 7-nights a week.

It’s whiskey business with over 200 on offer, making Danny’s host to the largest Irish whiskey collection in the Viaduct and an easy choice for connoisseurs to pop in and enjoy the water of life.


Get in quick and don’t forget your vaccine certificate, with a first come, first served 100-person limit and 1-metre distance required to enjoy some long overdue good times at everyone’s favourite go-to Irish pub opening its doors once again.

For more information on Danny Doolan’s, please visit https://goodspiritshospitality.co.nz/danny-doolans/

