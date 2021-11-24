Nespresso Captures The Essence Of The Forest This Festive Season

This holiday season, Nespresso is enchanting coffee lovers with the launch of its annual Festive collection, inspired by the beauty and depth of Nature’s forests.

Nespresso’s ‘Gifts of the Forest’ collection encapsulates the brand’s devotion to the precious environment that coffee is grown in. The collection features a range of limited-edition coffees for both the Original and Vertuo systems, along with Festive inspired accessories, making for delightful and inspiring gifts for family and friends. Coffee lovers can also gift this Festive season knowing Nespresso is giving back to the forest, as the brand goes beyond its agroforestry commitments, by helping to protect 10 million trees in the Amazon in collaboration with Conservation International and La Pedrera’s Madroño community. Sustainability is at the heart of everything Nespresso does, and drives a commitment to making a positive difference for people and the planet.

To bring the design of the limited-edition collection to life, Nespresso has partnered with Colombian luxury fashion designer Johanna Ortiz, whose innovative designs and interplay between nature and sustainability truly transports coffee aficionados into Nespresso’s festive universe. The beauty of the forest is captured throughout every piece, inclusive of the capsules and sleeves, incorporating rich forest canopies and dark earthy tones that is reminiscent of a Kiwi summer Christmas.

Explore and wander through Nespresso’s Forest Variations coffees

From forest fruits to luscious canopies of trees, this year’s limited-edition Festive coffee range includes two flavoured coffees and one black coffee.

For Original

Uncover the hidden flavours of Forest Black

A canopy of trees shelters Forest Black’s coffees to protect the flavour hidden in each bean. Discover this blend of shade-grown coffees from Colombia and beyond. A spicy espresso, its exotic woody notes will transport tastebuds to the depths of the forest.

Taste the berries of the Forest with Forest Fruit Flavour

Like gems that light up the forest floor, forest fruits are the gifts trees give us. Juicy berry aromas run through this season’s flavoured espresso as the South American Arabicas’ lingering cereal character takes on a festive sweet pastry note.

Delight in the treasures of the trees with Forest Almond Flavour

Forest Almond Flavour is the forager’s delight of the season. With the sweet, nutty flavour tucked into this espresso’s South American Arabicas, get ready to uncover almond notes marked by vanilla and a light fruitiness in this coffees’ smooth cereal character.

Original Festive 2021 sleeves of 10 capsules are available at Nespresso Boutiques or online on Nespresso.com/nz for $12.00.

For Vertuo

Discover leafy canopies and complex aromas with Forest Black

Forest Black’s arabicas from Colombia and beyond grow in the sheltering shade of a canopy of trees that protect the flavours hidden in each bean. Experience this coffee’s alluring spice and cereal notes amidst exotic woody aromas that celebrate the magic and timelessness of the forest.

Sip on juicy berry and sweet pastry notes with Forest Fruit Flavour

Forest Fruit Flavour celebrates a delightful explosion of colour with a coffee whose flavour recalls the forest floor—teeming with bushes dappled with ripe berries, ready for the picking. This festive flavoured coffee brings those same juicy berry aromas in a smooth cereal-noted base blend of Latin American and African Arabicas

Enjoy a treasure trove of flavors with Forest Almond Flavour

Gifts given by trees are no small thing, Forest Almond Flavour celebrates both the harvest bestowed by the forest and the delicious and complex nutty aromas found in many high-quality coffees around the coffee belt. This Latin American and African Arabica blend’s inherent cereal character is an ode to harvest season.

Vertuo Festive 2021 sleeves of 10 capsules are available at Nespresso Boutiques or online on Nespresso.com/nz for $15.00.

Give the Gift of the Forest with Nespresso’s limited-edition accessories

Nespresso is also offering a range of limited-edition accessories and gifts this Festive season to surprise loved ones.

Add a burst of colour with the Nespresso NOMAD travel mug

For those who want to experience Nespresso’s ‘Gifts of the Forest’ coffee range in the great outdoors, friends and family can gift coffee lovers with Nespresso’s latest NOMAD travel mug (RRP $45.00). The new travel mug blends well into nature as it comes in a ‘Deep Cherry’ shade, emulating the rich ripe berries of the forest.

For coffee lovers who like a touch of sparkle on the go

For a limited time only, Nespresso is also revamping its iconic Touch travel mug. This Festive Season the travel mug will be available in a golden color (RRP $40.00), for those looking for a touch of sparkle while on the go.

A gift back to the forest

Nespresso is also proud to be partnering with Conservation International to gift back to the forest this Festive season. For almost 20 years Nespresso has been focused on protecting nature through agroforestry projects to protect the ecosystems its coffee farms rely on. To take this further beyond coffee farming and support the local communities that call the forest home, Nespresso is also announcing its contribution to protecting 10 million trees in the Amazon Forest in La Pedrera, Colombia. The effort is in collaboration with Conservation International and La Pedrera’s Madroño community. Forest conservation plays a huge role in Nespresso’s sustainability vision, which is to create a cup of coffee that has a positive impact on the world - from the coffee cherry to the cup.

Festive Coffee Recipes:

Nespresso has created recipes to match and celebrate each of the limited-edition coffees, allowing Kiwis to elevate their coffee moments even further.

Morning Moment – Forest Almond Flavour

FOREST ALMOND AND OAT CAPPUCCINO

Try Forest Almond Flavour as a delicious morning coffee, paired with frothy oat milk and crunchy granola on top, and finished with a dusting of Mixed Spice.

Ingredients & Quantities

Nespresso Forest Almond Flavour (Espresso 40ml extraction)

100ml Oat Milk

¼ cup Honey, Toasted Oats, and Almond Granola

Mixed Spice

Equipment Needed

Nespresso (Original) Machine

Milk Device

Cappuccino Glass

Spoon

Method:

Use your milk device/machine to froth milk. Extract coffee into the Cappuccino Glass. Pour the milk and froth into your glass to the rim of the cup. Top with Granola. Dust with Mixed Spice.

Afternoon Moment – Forest Black



FOREST BLACK FRAPPE

For refreshing coffee moments in the afternoon, Forest Black Frappe is cool, creamy, and uplifting. Add a dusting of Nespresso Spice Blend on top for a Festive Touch.

Ingredients & Quantities

Nespresso Forest Black (Espresso 40ml extraction)

120 ml Full Cream Milk

30ml Fresh Cream

6 Ice Cubes

Mixed Spice

5ml Maple Syrup (Optional)

Whipped Cream

Equipment Needed

Nespresso (Original) Machine

Recipe Glass

Whisk

Bowl

Blender (Optional)

Method:

Whisk fresh cream in a bowl until thick and holds shape and set aside. Place ice cubes into a tall glass. Add maple syrup to the glass (optional). Extract the coffee directly over the top. Top with fresh cold milk. For extra indulgence add a scoop of whipped cream and dust with Mixed Spice.

TO FRAPPE (OPTIONAL):

Whisk fresh cream in a bowl until thick and holds shape and set aside. Place ice cubes, maple syrup (optional), cold milk and coffee into a blender, ensuring coffee is the last ingredient. Blend for 30 seconds to ensure all ingredients are well combined for a smooth consistency. Pour into a tall glass. For extra indulgence add a scoop of whipped cream and dust with Mixed Spice.

Evening Moment – Forest Fruit Flavour

FOREST FRUIT MARTINI

A bright and refreshing take on the classic Espresso Martini, perfect for summer. Forest Fruit Martini has lively notes of jammy berry and a hint of chocolate.

Ingredients & Quantities:

Nespresso Forest Fruit Flavour (Espresso 40ml extraction)

6 Ice Cubes

15ml Blackberry Syrup

15ml Kahlua

30ml Vodka

Blackberry for garnish

Equipment Needed:

Nespresso (Original) Machine

Cocktail Shaker

Martini Glass (Chilled)

Method:

Place ice cubes, Vodka, Kahlua, Blackberry Syrup into a shaker. Extract coffee directly into the shaker as the last ingredient. Place lid on shaker and shake hard for 30 seconds to 1 minute, or until ice forms on outside of shaker. Remove lid and strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with blackberry floated on top.

The limited-edition Gifts of the Forest collection is now available from www.nespresso.com/nz and in Nespresso Boutiques.

