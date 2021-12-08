NZME Partners With Toyota And Starcom On Sustainability Content Hub

New Zealand Herald Launches Our Green Future

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME.), with launch partner Toyota, have launched Our Green Future – a new content hub on sustainability shared across NZME’s market-leading lifestyle brands and The New Zealand Herald, both online and in print.

This all-new content hub brings together sustainability content created by NZME’s leading lifestyle brands and amplifies these important messages through New Zealand’s leading news site, nzherald.co.nz. Although sustainability can be an overwhelming topic, under the Our Green Future banner the tone is positive, uplifting and actionable.

Launching in a dedicated content position on the homepage of nzherald.co.nz, Our Green Future empowers, informs, and inspires Kiwis with messages of sustainability they can take into their everyday lives. In one place, Our Green Future brings together the best of sustainability across DRIVEN, Viva, OneRoof’s Homes We Love, Travel, Be Well, iHeartRadio, and Canvas, weaving together broad interests through the common thread of sustainability.

It’s these connections which excite Paul Hancox, NZME’s Chief Revenue Officer. “Our Green Future allows us to bring together conversations our brands are having every day about sustainability and looking after the planet. It’s information you can use everywhere from the supermarket checkout to planning your next holiday, powered by the strength of NZME’s brands and offering a hugely diverse range of consumer touchpoints.”

Murray Kirkness, Editor of the New Zealand Herald, says, “Our Green Future was inspired by the stories NZME is privileged to share with audiences every day – those people, brands, and communities taking real steps towards sustainability. Through sharing these stories we not only champion what others are doing to effect positive change – we help our audiences take valuable steps themselves.”

Launch partner Toyota is on a journey towards sustainability, with the aim of being carbon neutral by 2050. Our Green Future is the ideal launchpad for this journey, says Neeraj Lala, Toyota New Zealand CEO, and the brand is dedicated to ensuring that Toyota leaves no Kiwi customer behind on their journey to lower emissions. “By partnering with NZME to launch Our Green Future, we can help everyday Kiwis along the electrification pathway. We have a range of mobility technology solutions that we’re working to make readily available and affordable for everyday New Zealanders and safe for New Zealand roads.

Toby Yonge, Starcom Business Director says Starcom have worked with Toyota for over 20 years and this partnership reflects a new era for the brand. “We’re pleased to bring Toyota and NZME together to launch Our Green Future and look forward to rolling out some great Toyota electrification content across a variety of NZME brands over the coming months.”

Visit Our Green Future here and on the homepage of nzherald.co.nz.

CREDITS:

Neeraj Lala Toyota New Zealand CEO

Toby Yonge Starcom Business Director

Lauren McClung NZME Senior Account Director

Anna Lloyd NZME Client Solutions Director

Madeson West NZME Senior Account Manager

Margaret Hawker NZME General Manager Integration

Greg McCrea NZME Head of CreateMe and Agency Operations

Susana Leitao NZME Head of Commercial DRIVEN/Automotive

Charlotte Bell NZME Head of Digital Revenue

