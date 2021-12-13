Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kelray Heating Prepare For Canadian Launch

Monday, 13 December 2021, 3:38 pm
Press Release: Kelray Heating

Auckland infrared heater manufacturer Kelray Heating is expanding its operations into Canada. Kelray has been supplying Kiwi home and business owners with outdoor heating solutions for the past three decades, building a strong reputation locally for the durability of their product.

Kelray Heaters are New Zealand’s only locally manufactured outdoor heaters and were created specifically with New Zealand conditions in mind.

“New Zealand is a unique coastal environment”, explains Director, Clive Menkin. “No matter where you live in the country, you are not far from the coastline”.

The geographic nature of NZ means the air is very salt-heavy, a condition that is harsh on outdoor products, particularly appliances. Kelray Heaters are the first infrared electric heaters built using marine-grade 316 stainless steel and are made to withstand harsher environments.

“We noticed that Canadians were experiencing similar problems to what we saw here in New Zealand”, explains Menkin. “Outdoor heaters that simply weren’t standing up to their environment”.

“Many outdoor heaters use a lesser-grade of stainless steel in their construction and while this is sufficient for areas with more moderate conditions, it is not fit for purpose in saline environments”.

Like New Zealand, many of British Columbia’s and East Coast Canada’s main centres are situated near the coast in conditions that are very comparable with New Zealand. But it was not only the environment that has led Kelray to their expansion into the Canadian market.

“Canada is a great fit for us as, not only are conditions similar, but the lifestyle of Coastal Canadians aligns very similar to that of Kiwis”, explains Menkin.

“Kiwis and Canadians share a love for the outdoors, explains Menken, getting out and about. Much like Kiwis, Canadian’s love socializing in the great outdoors. There is a real demand for effective outdoor heating solutions for homes and businesses”.

Kelray will launch its Canada outdoor heating website in December. Heaters will be manufactured in New Zealand and assembled in Canada. All Kelray Heaters are covered by a five-year warranty, the longest warranty for an outdoor electric infrared heater.

