Wynn Williams Tops Off The Year With Global Recognition

Monday, 20 December 2021, 10:09 am
Press Release: Wynn Williams

After a year of unprecedented growth, the opening of a third office in Tāhuna Queenstown, and being a named finalist in three categories in this year’s NZ Law Awards, for yet another consecutive year Wynn Williams has topped the year with practise and partner acknowledgement in Chambers and Partners Global and Asia-Pacific legal directories.

The Firm’s expertise has been recognised across its core practise areas of Corporate & Commercial, Dispute Resolution, Environment & Resource Management, Employment and Insurance, and has been included in the rankings. In addition, six Partners have been individually recognised - Ash Hill for his expertise in corporate law, Shane Campbell in civil litigation, Philip Maw & Lucy de Latour in resource management and local government, Amanda Douglas in employment and health & safety, and Richard Hern in insurance.

National Managing Partner, Philip Maw says the recognition is confirmation of Wynn Williams’ ongoing commitment to excellence in the law and excellence in client service.

The global rankings for 2022 are:

  • Environment & Resource Management
    • Philip Maw
    • Lucy de Latour
  • Corporate & Commercial
    • Ash Hill
  • Dispute resolution
    • Shane Campbell

Asia-Pacific rankings:

  • Environment & Resource Management
    • Philip Maw
    • Lucy de Latour
  • Corporate & Commercial
    • Ash Hill
  • Dispute resolution
    • Shane Campbell
  • Employment
    • Amanda Douglas
  • Insurance
    • Richard Hern

