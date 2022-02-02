FoodStarter 2022 - The Search To Find Tomorrow’s Shopping Trends

Innovation in the supermarket aisles has never been more exciting. Now FoodStarter 2022, led by New World and the Ministry of Awesome, is searching for the next FMCG entrepreneurial superstars to help propel their products onto supermarkets shelves and into homes across the country.

Whether it’s the next Zuckerberg of Zucchinis or Tesla of toiletries, New World wants category disrupting products that will excite its customers and change perceptions.

The innovation competition, which is now open to enter until 20th of February, will help shape the latest New Zealand products seen on grocery shelves. Now in its second year as a nationwide competition, FoodStarter has widened its categories and is looking for the next big thing across all grocery aisles. Meaning, if you can buy it in a supermarket, and you’ve got an innovative product that you think could be a winner, you can enter FoodStarter.*

“FoodStarter can be considered a strong indicator of FMCG trends,” says Pippa Prain, Head of New World Marketing. “We’re just at the start of our 2022 journey, and we’re really excited to see what products come through, as they’ll be what our customers will be seeking out in the next 12-18 months.

“Whether it’s exciting new products that help them save time, functional foods that help improve wellbeing, or products that meet and exceed their sustainability aspirations, our customers are the fuel that fires our FoodStarter search.”

“As entries start to come through, we’re expecting to see a new generation of plant-based foods as Kiwis continue their search for more flexitarian options, a strong focus on products that harness the power of specific healthy ingredients, and products grounded in strong social and sustainable credentials, including carbon zero and regenerative and circular product innovations. FoodStarter is constantly evolving, this year we've broadened our entry criteria from food and beverage to all aisles in the supermarket, so I think we’ll also see a new wave of household and beauty products for the conscious consumer.”

Last year’s winners, iwi-owned enterprise Kaitahi As One, wowed the judges with their smoothie drops that utilise the power of native ingredients like kūmara and kawakawa.

Kaitahi As One is a great example of Kiwi innovation, says Pippa. They’ve great social and environmental sustainability practises and use really interesting and authentic ingredients in a quick, delicious, and nutritious product that fits seamlessly into the busy lives of our customers.

After six months of intense workshopping and working alongside FoodStarter partners, their hard work is coming to fruition with sales numbers sitting three times higher than before their FoodStarter win in 2021.

National Production Manager Melody from Kaitahi As One says taking out the top prize has given Kaitahi a game-changing opportunity to be visible across all Aotearoa.

“The support and guidancewereceivedfrom Foodstuffsand the FoodStarter partnershas been truly invaluable. From guidance with strategy, brand support and even social media, we’ve learnt so much as a local small business and now we’re able to integrate our learnings as we continue to grow and reach an ever-growing number of customers.”

Whether it’s a company already a small supplier to New World with an innovative new product, or a start-up with an exciting product in its infancy, winners of the FoodStarter competition will have their products fast tracked, with the support of industry experts, onto New World shelves across the country.

Winners of both categories receive the opportunity for national ranging in New World stores across Aotearoa. The full prize pack for winners, worth over $70,000, also includes industry-leading expert guidance and support, access to a start-up incubation programme, a fully paid for workspace for up to four team members**, specialist food & beverage sector R&D support, branding and marketing expertise, and strategy support.

Marian Johnson, CEO Ministry of Awesome says FoodStarter is about supporting local and nurturing great ideas. “We’re very keen to see what the expanded FoodStarter competition delivers. We’re hoping for that ‘wow’’ moment, that makes us stop in our tracks and imagine how excited New World customers would be to see it on the shelves of their local store, wherever they are in the country.

“It is more than a competition, it’s a genuine accelerated journey, set-up to enable long-term success for Kiwi entrepreneurs and bring the very best of New Zealand innovation.”

FoodStarter offers a once in a lifetime opportunity to gain access to industry leaders and mentors focused on taking innovative new products to the next step and beyond.

If you, or someone you know, has an innovative product ready for growth then get in touch and encourage them to enter.

Go to https://www.newworld.co.nz/who-we-are/foodstarter to enter or find out more.

*Excludes all cigarettes or vaping products.

** for 12 months at Christchurch’s Te Ohaka - Centre for Growth and Innovation (South Island) or GridAKL (North Island)

Notes:

FoodStarter is a national competition search led by New World and Ministry of Awesome for the country’s most innovative FMCG start-ups. Winners receive a prize package worth at least $70,000, that includes expert development, mentoring and practical support - and the opportunity for national ranging in the New World supermarket network across New Zealand. New World is proud to be #HereforNZ and playing its part to support the community, including the supplier community across New Zealand.

FoodStarter Partners

New World, Ministry of Awesome, Foodstuffs South Island, Foodstuffs North Island, Strategy Creative, Food Innovation Network.

Categories

Start-up category, for entrepreneurs who have product, are at early stage of trading, not yet selling to the New World network.

Small suppliers category, for entrepreneurs who have registered as a vendor with New World and might be selling to a limited number of stores.

What’s the prize?

The winner of each category will receive a package of prizes worth up to $70,000:

•The opportunity for National ranging in the New World supermarket network across New Zealand

•Go to market, sell-in, and sell-through strategy support provided by Foodstuffs North Island and Foodstuffs South Island Merchandising Team

•Go to market brand support, development and PR for launch activities

•A fully paid for workspace for up to 4 team members for 12 months at Christchurch’s Te Ohaka - Centre for Growth and Innovation (South Island) or GridAKL (North Island)

•Expert startup incubation programme provided by the startup activation team at Ministry of Awesome

•Specialist Food & Beverage R&D, development and support with Food Innovation Network

•Design and marketing support from Strategy Creative

•2 hour social media workshop with Socialites

•2 Hour Media Consulting Sessions with PHD Media *

•Return flights and accommodation to attend Foodstuffs 2022 Partnership Awards for 2 to Christchurch on 27th May 2022**

•Complimentary exhibitor site and on the ground support at Foodstuffs Expo 2023 ***

*(Subject to the winners product not conflicting with current PHD clients products).

**(If residing outside of Christchurch) applies to Small Supplier Category only.

***(Subject to product readiness & availability).

