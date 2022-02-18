Is Employee Experience At The Heart Of The Great Resignation?

People are calling time on poor employee experience and lack lustre organisational culture as resignation rates escalate in the midst of the Great Resignation and New Zealand’s unemployment rate dives to an all-time low.

The results of almost 1000 responses to offboarding surveys carried out by organisations using AskYourTeam last year showed those choosing to leave were also citing little investment in professional development and an increasing sense of feeling undervalued as the reasons why they were joining the quit list.

AskYourTeam Chief Executive Chris O’Reilly said as business leaders were now entering the third year of significant disruption due to COVID, and while it was tough, they could not sit back on their laurels, or use it as an excuse, if they wanted to retain their staff.

“It is not an uncommon time of year for resignations to peak but when you combine that with the lowest ever unemployment rate in New Zealand, few newcomers to plug skill gaps in some key areas, employers are going head-to-head in a bid to attract and retain the best candidates.

“Employers should be taking a long hard look at the health of their organisation and making necessary changes to encourage people to stay. Resignations are often a symptom of something not working and the best way to get to the heart of the issue is to involve your team to come up with the solutions.”

The current trends highlighted the importance of taking a data-driven approach to determining not just how many people were quitting, but who exactly had the highest turnover risk, why people were leaving and what could be done to prevent it, O’Reilly said.

“The old adage people leave their managers, not their jobs, often rings true. Leaders need to be checking how their performance is being perceived by their people. The time to act is now.”

