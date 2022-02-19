Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Organisations Become Southern Heroes To Support Health Workers

Saturday, 19 February 2022, 7:12 am
Press Release: Business South

Business South has led the development of a collaborative initiative to support southern health care workers as they respond to rapidly increasing COVID-19 case numbers in the community during the current Omicron outbreak.

Southern Heroes is a support network developed in partnership with the Southern District Health Board and in collaboration with the Wanaka, Queenstown and Southland Chambers of Commerce, and Volunteer South. It provides a mechanism for local businesses and communities to donate time to help out Southern DHB and other health providers in the southern district with non-clinical, noncontact tasks.

“We realise that the business sector is also under immense strain, but for those who are able to, we want to rally businesses and communities in the south to support the heroes in our health system who are on the frontlines of this outbreak,” says Mike Collins, Business South Chief Executive. “We’re asking that organisations spare even one person for one hour to help out and make a difference to our health workers and our local community. Any support you can provide, no matter how small, will be truly appreciated.”

Southern Heroes helpers may be called on to fulfil a range of jobs, such as deliveries of food and supplies, supporting DHB staff childcare facilities, and manning call centres. Tasks will be allocated in line with helpers’ skills and abilities, and in some cases subject to appropriate security checks.

Southern DHB Executive Director: People and Capability, Tanya Basel, says this community support will help local health providers focus on what they do best. 

“The southern health system is much more than just the DHB – it is also our general practices, rural hospitals, pharmacies, primary health providers and aged residential care facilities. Joining the Southern Heroes network will support these services as they continue to provide care to our whānau and friends. We would value your support on the journey ahead.” 

Businesses and community groups interested in becoming part of the Southern Heroes network can sign up online now at www.business-south.org.nz

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Business South on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



TIA: Tourism Businesses Suffering Under Red Setting – Toughest Trading Conditions Yet
Tourism and hospitality operators are facing their toughest trading conditions since the beginning of the pandemic and desperately need financial support to survive, Tourism Industry Aotearoa says... More>>



NZUS: Country Of Origin Information Soon To Be Mandatory For Fresh And Thawed Foods
NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small welcomes the confirmation that New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will travel to the United States in May... More>>


Statistics: Highest Monthly Food Price Increase In Five Years
Monthly food prices rose 2.7 percent in January 2022, Stats NZ said today. This is the biggest monthly rise since January 2017, when monthly food prices rose 2.8 percent... More>>


Westpac: More Kiwi Homeowners Putting Extra Money On The Mortgage
A majority of Kiwi households with mortgages are financially better positioned than a year ago to cope with the twin strains of Omicron and rising interest rates, according to Westpac NZ data... More>>

Skellerup: Reports Record 1H22 Earnings And Provides FY22 Earnings Guidance
Skellerup announced today a record unaudited net profit after tax (NPAT) of $23.2 million for the six months ended 31 December 2021 and provided full year NPAT guidance of $44 to $47 million... More>>


Fletcher Building: Announces FY22 Half Year Results And 18cps Interim Dividend
Fletcher Building Chief Executive Ross Taylor said: “With improved operational performance and cost disciplines now embedded across the business, we were able to deliver a strong HY22 performance... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 