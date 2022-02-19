Organisations Become Southern Heroes To Support Health Workers

Business South has led the development of a collaborative initiative to support southern health care workers as they respond to rapidly increasing COVID-19 case numbers in the community during the current Omicron outbreak.

Southern Heroes is a support network developed in partnership with the Southern District Health Board and in collaboration with the Wanaka, Queenstown and Southland Chambers of Commerce, and Volunteer South. It provides a mechanism for local businesses and communities to donate time to help out Southern DHB and other health providers in the southern district with non-clinical, noncontact tasks.

“We realise that the business sector is also under immense strain, but for those who are able to, we want to rally businesses and communities in the south to support the heroes in our health system who are on the frontlines of this outbreak,” says Mike Collins, Business South Chief Executive. “We’re asking that organisations spare even one person for one hour to help out and make a difference to our health workers and our local community. Any support you can provide, no matter how small, will be truly appreciated.”

Southern Heroes helpers may be called on to fulfil a range of jobs, such as deliveries of food and supplies, supporting DHB staff childcare facilities, and manning call centres. Tasks will be allocated in line with helpers’ skills and abilities, and in some cases subject to appropriate security checks.

Southern DHB Executive Director: People and Capability, Tanya Basel, says this community support will help local health providers focus on what they do best.

“The southern health system is much more than just the DHB – it is also our general practices, rural hospitals, pharmacies, primary health providers and aged residential care facilities. Joining the Southern Heroes network will support these services as they continue to provide care to our whānau and friends. We would value your support on the journey ahead.”

Businesses and community groups interested in becoming part of the Southern Heroes network can sign up online now at www.business-south.org.nz

© Scoop Media

