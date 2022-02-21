Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Financial Support Welcomed But Fears It Won't Be Enough For City Centre Businesses

Monday, 21 February 2022, 8:06 pm
Press Release: Auckland Heart of the City

Financial support announced for COVID-19 impacted businesses is welcomed but Heart of the City fears it won’t be enough for city centre businesses who have been disproportionality hit by COVID-19. January alone in the Heart of the City - already a quiet trading month - was down -43% on January 2020, meaning that it may be difficult for some businesses to meet the eligibility criteria for the COVID support payment, requiring a loss of revenue of 40%.

Viv Beck, Chief Executive of Heart of the City says that “We need to make sure our businesses can get through this next phase, so it’s heartening that there has been a response to the very loud calls for support. However, we are concerned that it’s not going to be enough and that the criteria may unfairly rule some out, particularly given the dismal trading in January. The central city has been severely hit and many were struggling even before we hit the Omicron wave.”

From July to December 2021, the heart of the city generated spend of $395M, down -54% on the same time in 2019 - equating to a loss of nearly $458M. Comparatively, the rest of New Zealand for the same period was up 3.2%.

Beck says that “We had also hoped that there would be a different approach to taken to the loan scheme, which would have been meant businesses who need it could access more money that is easy to repay. It is disappointing not to see this.”

Beck goes on to say “The mass loss of workers when we went back into the Red light has had a massive impact on our businesses and it’s great that some Chief Executives are publicly speaking about the importance of getting people safely back to the office. Reassessing the isolation policy and ensuring all businesses have access to RAT tests is vital to help keep them open and provide confidence for customers.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Auckland Heart of the City on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


NZ Post: Announces A Half Year Result Of $60 Million Profit
Monthly food prices rose 2.7 percent in January 2022, Stats NZ said today. This is the biggest monthly rise since January 2017, when monthly food prices rose 2.8 percent... More>>



TIA: Tourism Businesses Suffering Under Red Setting – Toughest Trading Conditions Yet
Tourism and hospitality operators are facing their toughest trading conditions since the beginning of the pandemic and desperately need financial support to survive, Tourism Industry Aotearoa says... More>>



NZUS: Country Of Origin Information Soon To Be Mandatory For Fresh And Thawed Foods
NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small welcomes the confirmation that New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will travel to the United States in May... More>>


Westpac: More Kiwi Homeowners Putting Extra Money On The Mortgage
A majority of Kiwi households with mortgages are financially better positioned than a year ago to cope with the twin strains of Omicron and rising interest rates, according to Westpac NZ data... More>>

Skellerup: Reports Record 1H22 Earnings And Provides FY22 Earnings Guidance
Skellerup announced today a record unaudited net profit after tax (NPAT) of $23.2 million for the six months ended 31 December 2021 and provided full year NPAT guidance of $44 to $47 million... More>>


Fletcher Building: Announces FY22 Half Year Results And 18cps Interim Dividend
Fletcher Building Chief Executive Ross Taylor said: “With improved operational performance and cost disciplines now embedded across the business, we were able to deliver a strong HY22 performance... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 