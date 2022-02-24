Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Growing Pacific Supplier Diversity In Aotearoa New Zealand

Thursday, 24 February 2022, 8:36 am
Press Release: Pacific Business Trust

Amotai and Pacific Business Trust formalise partnership

Today, New Zealand’s Pacific economic development agency Pacific Business Trust (PBT) and Aotearoa’s supplier diversity intermediary Amotai have formalised their working relationship by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

PBT and Amotai working closely together will further support Pasifika-owned businesses throughout Aotearoa New Zealand into business opportunities. The two agencies will collaborate on an initiative to grow and strengthen the Pasifika economy by enhancing their procurement readiness, connecting them with big buyer supplier chains wanting to purchase goods, services and works, known as supplier diversity development.

“For the Pacific Business Trust to partner with Amotai, who are both working in the procurement space, working and advocating so hard to build awareness with the regulators and decision makers about the benefits of working with Pasifika businesses, this is huge. We look forward to working closely with Amotai,” says Pelenato Sakalia, PBT’s Chief Executive.

Amotai Manukura Ariana Paul adds “We really appreciate the work that PBT is doing to uplift Pasifika whanau and their businesses. The wonderful part of our partnership with PBT, is that we can bring our individual strengths together, both from a supply and a demand perspective, to form a very strong proposition. It’s an honour to be a part of this kaupapa, I love what Pacific Business Trust is doing – Maori and Pasifika working together, hand in hand and really strengthening the economy, here in Tāmaki Makaurau, and throughout Aotearoa.

Central and Local Government, alongside the private sector, are increasingly seeking to achieve broader outcomes through their social procurement activities, strengthening economic, environmental, cultural and social outcomes for Aotearoa New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Pacific Business Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Hospitality NZ: Change To Business Package Will Help Over Half Hospo
Today’s adjustment to conditions on the financial package announced on Monday is a victory for hospitality, with over half now likely to be eligible for the small cash payments... More>>


Statistics: Overall Household Incomes Increase 4.5 Percent, Supported By The Government Response To COVID-19
In the year to June 2021, average disposable household income increased 4.5 percent. This was supported by a number of government policies, including those in response to COVID-19, as well as a strong labour market, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Reserve Bank: More Tightening Needed
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 1 percent. The Committee also agreed to commence the gradual reduction of the Reserve Bank’s bond holdings under the Large Scale Asset Purchase... More>>

ALSO:



ASB: Lifts Home Loan And Savings Deposit Rates Following OCR Increase
ASB is making interest rate adjustments following the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s announcement that it is increasing the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 0.25%. ASB’s variable housing rates are also changing to reflect the OCR increase... More>>


ABC: Alcohol Consumption Relatively Unchanged Even As Kiwis Switch Beverage Preferences
Just released figures from Statistics NZ show alcohol beverages available for consumption has remained relatively unchanged on the same period last year, indicating New Zealanders are continuing the trend of moderation... More>>


Daniel Watson: NFTs A Minefield Of Scams Warns Cybersecurity Expert
New Zealanders are being urged to avoid getting sucked into the current mania around non-fungible tokens (NFTs) because scams are as common as promises of profit... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 