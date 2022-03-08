How Convenient! Kiwis Making Move To Grocery And Convenience Deliveries As Orders Soar

292% increase in convenience and grocery stores on Menulog platform in last year

New buying habits and greater choice drive growing consumer demand

A sharp increase in online ordering and delivery from convenience stores is being driven by hankerings for hot pies and chocolates bars as well as a move to contact-free shopping in response to the pandemic.

Night 'n Day

Figures from online food delivery platform Menulog reveal the number of orders from convenience stores such as Night ‘n Day have increased by almost 420% since April last year.

Menulog Managing Director Morten Belling said demand is due to a number of factors including increasing numbers of people opting for contact-free buying due to the pandemic and fast access to a wider range of food and products.

“The availability of outlets like Night ‘n Day being open 24/7 and giving people access to everything from light meals such as wedges and kebabs through to staples like bread and milk is a major factor behind the growth in demand,” he said.

The number of convenience and grocery outlets on Menulog, which has more than 2,500 restaurants and food partners on its platform, has increased by 292% in the period from April last year.

“Convenience and grocery products are a key focus for Menulog in 2022 and there has been a steady stream of convenience stores coming on to the platform as an alternative way to provide customers with the food and products they want. It also enables a growing business like Night ‘n Day to expand its revenue opportunities.”

Matthew Lane, Night ‘n Day General Manager, said customers who order using the Menulog platform have the option of click and collect or having it delivered to their door.

“We’re making convenience even more convenient by offering both delivery and pick up and it also helps reduce contact time, which is a big driver during the pandemic.

“Having a delivery service has enabled Night ‘n Day to reach new customers in areas across the country that previously didn’t have delivery available.

“We’ve seen strong demand in centres like Invercargill and in different parts of cities and towns, such as southern Whangarei, where they have not had access to delivery before.”

Lane said the Menulog platform and its delivery service has been a game changer.

“It’s key to our future growth - from being able to provide us with delivery drivers through to analytics that monitor performance to ensure we are providing the best service possible.”

The growth of convenience store orders on Menulog coincides with the platform launching its full delivery service early last year. Providing a full delivery service was in response to increased demand from customers wanting better value and more choice, along with increasing numbers of local restaurants and partners looking to introduce delivery to expand revenue opportunities.

Menulog is available in 80 cities and towns around New Zealand, servicing 83% of the addressable population.

Belling said groceries and convenience items are a growth area for Menulog in New Zealand as accessibility becomes even more important to people in the pandemic environment and as businesses look to expand revenue opportunities.

“While we have 77 different cuisine types available in New Zealand, convenience stores mean we can provide people with something a little bit different,” said Belling.

© Scoop Media

