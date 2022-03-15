ProCare Acquires Health New Lynn

Leading healthcare provider, ProCare, has today announced that it will be acquiring integrated healthcare provider Health New Lynn as part of its Elevate* programme, with settlement due to take place on 31 March.

Health New Lynn is a modern, integrated general practice and 7-days urgent care facility with approximately 20,000 patients across the greater West Auckland area (including more than 4,000 Māori and Pasifika patients), and around 50 healthcare professionals.

Bindi Norwell, Chief Executive at ProCare says: “Over the past 12 months we have acquired a number of practices under our Elevate programme, and we’re excited to share the news around today’s announcement which has seen ProCare acquire one of the largest independent medical centres in Tāmaki Makaurau.

“We see expanding the number of practices we have under our Elevate banner – especially those that are working in localities/network management approach – as the next logical step in the process,” she continues.

“Health New Lynn was a natural fit for ProCare’s Elevate programme given the integrated health approach which includes co-located general health, after hours accident & medical and virtual health, alongside pharmacology, radiology and laboratory services in a way of providing care for patients that is both easy and convenient. Health New Lynn also provides mental health and wellbeing services as part of the ProCare Fresh Minds and Te Tumu Waiora programmes, and this is an area we will continue to develop to help the increasing need for mental health services,” she continues.

“Putting people in the centre of care with integrated services to support health and wellbeing is a healthcare model ProCare will continue to champion following the great work of Health New Lynn. Particularly with our Population Health approach which provides the framework for general practice and the wider primary care system to focus on targeted and proactive care and support that improves people’s health and wellbeing,” she continues.

“We are delighted that the current GP owners will continue to work in the practice, and we look forward to supporting the next generation of business owners with offering investment options in the practice for General Practice professionals in due course. We also see significant benefit of continuing the provision of training programmes and internships to help address the increasing workforce pressures in healthcare,” continues Norwell.

Nothing changes for Health New Lynn patients or staff.

“Patients will still be able to receive the same excellent level of care they are used to receiving from the same doctor, nurse and support team they have always seen – be it in person or virtually. The same is true for the Health New Lynn staff; all team members will retain their same roles in the practice, and they will just continue providing the same high level of care for their community that they always have. We acknowledge their hard work with their patients, and we’re thrilled to welcome them all to the ProCare whānau,” concludes Norwell.

Dr Maelen Tagelagi, spokesperson at Health New Lynn says: “Health New Lynn has had a strong relationship with ProCare since the inception of the general practice when it was just five general practitioners who had a vision of working in an integrated care model that kept patients at the heart of everything we did.

“It was important to us, the partners of Health New Lynn, that as part of our long-term succession planning that when we sold the practice, it was business as usual. It was about working with someone who would ensure that same continuity of care for our patients and that our staff would remain working at the practice. The existing long-term business and interpersonal relationships meant that we were comfortable with ProCare as a known and trusted entity,” says Tagelagi.

“When you include the fact that there is the potential for the next generation of practice owners to buy in as practice shareholders over time, the partners were all comfortable with the decision to work with ProCare,” he continues.

“Therefore, we’re delighted with today’s announcement and look forward to working with the ProCare team to ensure the longevity of Health New Lynn,” he concludes.

Notes

* ProCare’s transition ownership programme, Elevate, began in late 2019, and saw ProCare purchase Kaipara Medical Centre, and then early in 2021 the Group purchased OneCare Health Papatoetoe, OneCare Ōtāhuhu, Mt Smart Medical Centre and more recently, Rangitoto Medical Centre.

About ProCare

ProCare is a leading healthcare provider that aims to deliver the most progressive, pro-active and equitable health and wellbeing services in Aotearoa. We do this through our clinical support services, mental health and wellness services, virtual/tele health, mobile health, smoking cessation and by taking a population health and equity approach to our mahi. As New Zealand’s largest Primary Health Organisation, we represent a network of general practice teams and healthcare professionals who provide care to more than 800,000 people. These practices serve the largest Pacific and South Asian populations enrolled in general practice and the largest Māori population in Tāmaki Makaurau. For more information go to www.procare.co.nz

