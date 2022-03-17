Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ Economy: Crosscurrents Of Risk

Thursday, 17 March 2022, 1:33 pm
Press Release: BusinessNZ

The BusinessNZ Planning Forecast reveals rising international and domestic risks, making business planning uncertain and fraught.

The Forecast for the March 2022 quarter shows inflationary and activity-constricting impacts resulting from international circumstances including the war in Ukraine and ensuing international fuel price rises.

The Forecast also shows a complex set of domestic risks, where almost all sectors are facing supply constraints on labour and materials as a result of regulatory measures including partially closed borders. This is putting upward pressure on prices, while the ongoing spread of Omicron is seriously impacting on the ability of many businesses to function efficiently as people self-isolate.

"NZ faces both international and domestic risks as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues apace, and as numerous domestic issues arise from NZ’s Omicron response and widespread inflationary pressures," BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope sa id.

The BusinessNZ Economic Conditions Index sits at 3 for the March 2022 quarter, up 2 on the previous quarter and down 2 on a year ago. The index overall shows little change for the March 2022 quarter, however this masks large changes in the sub-indices, including improvements in economic growth largely offset by deteriorating monetary policy conditions - higher interest rates and inflationary pressures - and a large dip in business and consumer confidence.

The BusinessNZ Economic Conditions Index tracks 33 economic indicators including GDP, export volumes, commodity prices, inflation, debt, and business and consumer confidence.

The BusinessNZ Planning Forecast for the March 2022 quarter is on www.businessnz.org.nz

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from BusinessNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


External Reporting Board: New Zealand A Step Closer Towards Climate Reporting
Today, the External Reporting Board has released the second part of the Climate-related Disclosure standards for public consultation. This release focuses on Strategy, and Metrics and Targets... More>>



Commerce Commission: Grants Clearance For Vocus/2degrees Merger
The Commerce Commission has granted clearance to a transaction that would see the merger of the Vocus Group with 2degrees. In reaching its decision, the Commission considered the potential impact of the proposed merger... More>>

International Migration: January 2022
International migration statistics give the latest outcomes-based measure of migration, which includes estimates of migrants entering or leaving New Zealand... More>>


Fonterra: Reports Its Interim Results
Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today announced its 2022 Interim Results which show the Co-op has delivered a half year Profit After Tax of NZ$364 million... More>>

Statistics: Fruit And Vegetables Drive Up Annual Food Prices
Annual food prices rose 6.8 percent in February 2022 compared with February 2021, Stats NZ said today. This was the largest annual increase since July 2011 when prices increased 7.9 percent... More>>

REINZ: Property Prices Rise Faster Than Rent Prices In Second Half Of 2021
Gisborne was the strongest performer for residential investors, with the highest annual increase in rental price and the only region to see an increase in rental yield year on year, according to the latest edition of the Capital Gains and Rental Yields Report for H2 2021 from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ)... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 