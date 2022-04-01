What Is The Best ESUV In New Zealand?

The automotive industry has been awash with new innovations in electric vehicle technology. Over the past decade, the technology behind full electric vehicles (EVs), classic hybrids and plug-in electric hybrid vehicles (PHEV) has gone from strength to strength. As a replacement for traditional petrol or diesel combustion engines, electric vehicle technology is more viable now than ever. There have been two main reasons for the innovations in this space. Firstly, creating highly efficient and consumer-friendly vehicles is just a natural direction for the development of personal transport, and improvements in battery and smart technology make electrical vehicles the obvious choice. Secondly, with governments around the world looking to reduce their carbon footprint, laws are being placed that incentivise low emission vehicles, and penalise high emission vehicles.

This second fact is true in New Zealand. In 2021, New Zealand introduced the Clean Car Discount Scheme - a program that provided a cashback incentive for the registration of low emission vehicles such as EVs and PHEVs. In 2022, they have also added a penalty on higher emission vehicles.

This law change has led to SUV owners feeling the pinch. In the past, this sector of the market has had an underwhelming offering in low emission and electric vehicles. Because of this, many are sceptical over the adoption of a PHEV as their next SUV and feel targeted by the penalties being introduced around these vehicles.

Luckily, PHEV technology has come a long way in SUVs.

5 of the Best Electric Sports Utility Vehicles (ESUV) on the market in 2022.

The Next-Gen Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV - As one of the pioneers and innovators of PHEV technology, Mitsubishi has taken one of its flagship models, the Outlander, and created a PHEV that ticks all the boxes for most consumers looking for an ESUV. It has a large cabin and plenty of features, as well as all-wheel drive capabilities. Due to its large 20 kW/h lithium-ion battery (one of the largest in its class), the Outlander PHEV offers an impressive EV range of up to 84km and a combined range of up to 800km. The 2.4L (which provides a 1.6L/100km fuel economy) 5-7 seater has been reimagined with bold new styling while retaining all the features that have made Mitsubishi's previous range of Outlanders so popular. To sweeten the deal, the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is covered by one of the most extensive warranties in the industry, offering a powertrain warranty of 10 years or 160,000km (whichever one comes first), as well as a lithium ion battery warranty of 8 years or 160,000km. Combined with Mitsubishi’s award winning service, the Diamond Advantage has been a strong selling point for many prospective buyers. Ford Escape PHEV - No stranger to the SUV game, it comes as no surprise that Ford has put together an impressive PHEV in its Ford Escape. The Ford Escape PHEV features a 14.4kW/battery that provides an EV range of approximately 59km. While its EV range is significantly less than the Outlander PHEV, its 2.5L engine with 1.5L/100km fuel economy makes its combined range of up to 800km comparable. As with all Ford SUVs, the Escape PHEV has a mechanical warranty of 5 years. Their battery warranty is comparable to the Diamond Advantage warranty, covering your vehicle for 8 years or 160,000km. Toyota RAV4 Prime - Having successfully led the charge into the hybrid market with the widely adopted Toyota Prius, the Toyota RAV4 Prime is the answer to their market looking for something with a little more grunt. Out of all the ESUVs on this list, the RAV4 Prime features the second biggest battery of 18.5kW/h, giving the RAV4 Prime a respectable EV range of up to 68km. While it's a little more petrol-hungry than the other ESUVs on this list with its 2.5L engine providing 6.7L/100km fuel economy, it makes up for this with its impressive combined range of up to 960km. The mechanical warranty on the RAV4 Prime starts at 3 years, but can be extended to 5 years or 100,000km at a cost. The Lithium Ion battery is covered for 8 years or 160,000km. Kia Niro PHEV - The Kia Niro is a relative newcomer to the SUV market, but it has made a big impression with its excellent value for money and feature-rich offering. The Kia Niro comes in at a close third to the RAV4 Prime in terms of battery size with its 18.2kW/h battery. However, it makes up for this with its more efficient 1.6L engine that provides a combined fuel economy of 4.5L/100km. The Kia Niro PHEV’s mechanical warranty spans 5 years or 100,000km. The battery warranty also falls short of the Diamond Advantage, coming in at 7 years or 160,000km. Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV - The Hyundai Santa Fe is one of the more premium ESUVs on this list, and it comes with a price tag to match. However, its features and performance justify its place on this list. The Santa Fe PHEV comes with a 15.8kW battery that provides an EV range of up to 54km. While its range is on the lower end, its 2.2L diesel engine provides a combined fuel economy of 5.3L/100km. The Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV has a 3 year or 100,000km mechanical warranty, putting it at 7 years less than Mitsubishi’s Diamond Advantage. However it matches the Diamond Advantage’s warranty for its battery, coming in at 8 years or 160,000km.

