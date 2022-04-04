Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Director Appointment

Monday, 4 April 2022, 2:44 pm
Press Release: UHY Haines Norton

Leading West Auckland Chartered Accounting firm UHY Haines Norton (Auckland) Limited is delighted to announce the appointment of new Director Erin Gibson.

Erin gained broad industry experience in public practice mid-tier firms before qualifying as a Chartered Accountant in 2013. She joined UHY Haines Norton in 2015 as a senior accountant and her experience and talent has seen her rise through the ranks first to manager and then associate.

With clients from a broad range of businesses and industries, Erin has a reputation for building long-lasting, trusted relationships with clients. She makes a point of understanding not just her clients’ situation but their goals and motivation and shares her knowledge from a real-world perspective.

Former UHY Haines Norton Director Kerry Tizard commented, “Erin is a very talented accountant: astute and considered. She is extremely tech-savvy and will bring a fresh perspective to the role.”

“People think being an accountant is all about numbers,” says Erin, “and while that’s true to a certain extent, it’s actually all about people. It’s about helping clients to understand their business and succeed, for their future and their children and their retirement… It should never be just about looking at historical numbers but about where you want to go - because it can impact on your whole life.”

While Erin and her Henderson-based team mainly specialise in compliance accounting, including year-end financial accounts and tax returns, they also provide business improvement expertise to assist business owners in reaching their full potential. Cashflow forecasts, budgets and insights on factors that influence business performance are all ways Erin adds value to clients far beyond standard compliance accounting.

UHY Haines Norton

www.uhyhn.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from UHY Haines Norton on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



How Did Life On Earth Begin?: University Of Auckland Scientist Will Test A Novel Theory
University of Auckland biophysicist Dr Peter Wills and colleagues have $2 million to test a theory on the origins of life on Earth. Nearly four billion years ago, Earth was wildly volcanic with an orange sky, green seas, and meteorites crashing down with frequency. How did life emerge in this forbidding environment?.. More>>


Consumer: Over $1000? April Power Price Rises Are A Shock For Some Customers
Consumer NZ’s Powerswitch has been crunching the numbers and found some power uses will face price hikes up to $1000 a year... More>>



Government: To Participate In Air New Zealand Capital Raise
The Government is continuing to support Air New Zealand as the majority shareholder by committing to participate in the national carrier’s proposal to raise capital and accelerate the recovery for the airline and the New Zealand economy... More>>


WorkSafe: Charter Company Sentenced Over Whakaari/White Island Failings
A charter company has been sentenced for health and safety failings in relation to the Whakaari/White Island eruption. WorkSafe New Zealand carried out its largest ever investigation into the circumstances of tourists and workers... More>>




Save Our Trains: Passenger Rail Left In Cold While Government Pours Cash Into Air New Zealand
The Save Our Trains Campaign says support needs to be given to climate friendly transport options. Save Our Trains Spokesperson Paul Callister says the recapitalization of Air New Zealand... More>>

Auckland: America’s Cup Decision Disappointing But Not Surprising, Mayor Phil Goff Says
Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says the decision not to hold the next America’s Cup in Auckland had been signalled for some time.
“While it is not a surprise, I have encountered strong views... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 