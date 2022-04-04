New Director Appointment

Leading West Auckland Chartered Accounting firm UHY Haines Norton (Auckland) Limited is delighted to announce the appointment of new Director Erin Gibson.

Erin gained broad industry experience in public practice mid-tier firms before qualifying as a Chartered Accountant in 2013. She joined UHY Haines Norton in 2015 as a senior accountant and her experience and talent has seen her rise through the ranks first to manager and then associate.

With clients from a broad range of businesses and industries, Erin has a reputation for building long-lasting, trusted relationships with clients. She makes a point of understanding not just her clients’ situation but their goals and motivation and shares her knowledge from a real-world perspective.

Former UHY Haines Norton Director Kerry Tizard commented, “Erin is a very talented accountant: astute and considered. She is extremely tech-savvy and will bring a fresh perspective to the role.”

“People think being an accountant is all about numbers,” says Erin, “and while that’s true to a certain extent, it’s actually all about people. It’s about helping clients to understand their business and succeed, for their future and their children and their retirement… It should never be just about looking at historical numbers but about where you want to go - because it can impact on your whole life.”

While Erin and her Henderson-based team mainly specialise in compliance accounting, including year-end financial accounts and tax returns, they also provide business improvement expertise to assist business owners in reaching their full potential. Cashflow forecasts, budgets and insights on factors that influence business performance are all ways Erin adds value to clients far beyond standard compliance accounting.

