Solo Travellers Flying From Auckland To Wellington Are The Most Eco-friendly

To celebrate the one year anniversary of Webjet’s Sustainable Traveller program in New Zealand, the leading online travel agency reveals the route and ‘type’ of traveller most likely to opt for carbon offset.

Data from Webjet found that solo travellers and Millennials (those aged in their late 20s to early 30s) are the most likely to opt into carbon offset from their travels.

Webjet’s insights reveal the top domestic routes where passengers are choosing to neutralise their carbon footprint. Uptake of Sustainable Traveller has been highest on flights from Auckland to Wellington and vice versa. The top five routes for offsetting carbon is rounded out by travellers who are jetting between Wellington and Christchurch.

Launched in New Zealand in April 2021, Sustainable Traveller allows Webjet customers to offset the carbon emissions of their flight(s) by making a financial contribution to verified environmental projects.

The portfolio of projects includes a local initiative supporting forestry in New Zealand. Located across the country, these projects regenerate forests to capture and store carbon while also reducing erosion, supporting healthy waterways, providing sustainable income for local communities and securing precious habitat and food sources for native wildlife.

Webjet customer contributions from Sustainable Traveller also directly support several global projects, which protect ancient rainforests in Peru, strengthen renewable energy work in Asia, and fund the distribution of efficient cookstoves in Malawi. Through Sustainable Traveller and the work of other programs, the latter project has already seen more than 100,000 local families transition to smoke-free kitchens - a shift that has both profound environmental and health benefits.

In a remarkable achievement, Sustainable Traveller has offset more than 673 tonnes** of carbon since its launch. This is the equivalent of 149,555 jumbo Toblerones*** - a favourite airport purchase of travellers.

Webjet OTA CEO, David Galt, said: “We are thrilled that our customers have responded so enthusiastically to Sustainable Traveller since its launch last year. Its success is testament to the demand for eco-friendly options that allow Kiwis to pursue their passion of travel while making sure they tread lighter on the environment, communities, and destinations they love. Over the next 12 months we will continue the momentum of Sustainable Traveller and explore new ways to expand the program.”

Webjet’s Sustainable Traveller program is delivered in partnership with Tasman Environmental Markets (TEM), Australia’s largest carbon offset provider. TEM provides Webjet with its BlueHalo technology, which calculates the CO2 emissions of a customer’s travel itinerary.

BlueHalo CEO, Jenni Deslandes, commented: “We are really proud of our partnership with Webjet and in its first year Sustainable Traveller has become a globally leading OTA carbon offset solution. Given strong and growing traveller demand for more sustainable travel options in a post-COVID world, many customers are choosing to ‘tick the offset box’ even while our freedom to travel is limited, demonstrating that Sustainable Traveller has firmly positioned Webjet as a leader in shaping best practices for carbon-neutral travel both in New Zealand and overseas. We are excited about the positive results for climate that this partnership will continue to deliver.”

To celebrate Sustainable Traveller's 1 year anniversary, Webjet is giving one lucky traveller who chooses to offset emissions of their trip when they book their flights during the month of April the chance to win an eco-friendly escape to Franz Josef Glacier in the West Coast region of New Zealand.

The prize will include 2 return economy flights, 7 nights' accommodation at Rainforest Retreat, Europcar car hire and epic experiences. For more information, see the link here.

Those who want to become a Sustainable Traveller are easily able to do so by choosing to select the carbon offset tick box when checking out and booking their flight on Webjet.co.nz. For more information on Sustainable Traveller visit: webjet.co.nz/sustainable-traveller

