How Eternal Are Bringing Financial Security To Kiwis In Uncertain Times

With the current turbulence in the economy, matched with the soaring price of living, it’s no wonder plenty of New Zealanders are experiencing financial uncertainty. In times like these, it can help to focus on things within our direct sphere of influence, and considering KiwiSaver is such a significant asset to many New Zealanders, it’s a better place than any to start.

Eternal Financial Advice have a fantastic resource for Kiwis to plug in their details and get a free no-obligation KiwiSaver recommendation, which they call the ‘KiwiSaver Fact-Finder’. With an easy-to-navigate and digitally innovative process, people are able to get expert advice on their KiwiSaver in a timely and straightforward manner.

Nick Hay, Director of Eternal Financial Advice states “It’s pretty incredible that we have the opportunity to help so many New Zealanders with our KiwiSaver advice. For many of our clients, the small changes made today with their KiwiSaver are building into life-changing results down the track, and that really makes the work we do worth it.”

With a wealth of KiwiSaver resources across their website, Eternal Financial Advice have created a hub for New Zealanders to grow their financial literacy and make better decisions in regard to their KiwiSaver.

To learn more about the team at Eternal and the advice they provide, you can visit their website at www.eternaladvice.co.nz

