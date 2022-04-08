Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Select Wealth Management Appoints New Business Development Manager

Friday, 8 April 2022, 4:49 pm
Press Release: Select Wealth Management

Select Wealth has appointed Stephen Hill as Business Development Manager.

He has more than 20 years’ experience working in the financial services industry in both New Zealand and South Africa. Over the last five years in New Zealand, Hill has led workplace and corporate sales functions at AMP and Southern Cross Health Society.

Hill will work alongside Senior Business Development Manager Helen Robertson.

Head of Select Wealth Debbie Tuddenham says “Stephen brings with him a strong history of working with financial advisers to help them support their clients and grow their businesses and is a great asset to our team. His appointment means we can do even more to support adviser businesses and really focus on growing their business, to grow our business”.

