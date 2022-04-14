Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ProCare Fresh Minds Disappointed, But Not Surprised By Consumer NZ Findings

Thursday, 14 April 2022, 3:19 pm
Press Release: ProCare Health

Tāmaki Makaurau’s primary mental health and wellbeing service, ProCare Fresh Minds, is disappointed by the findings of the Consumer NZ mystery shop of insurance companies, with all health insurance policies looked at, including blanket exclusions for mental illness.

Unfortunately, this does not come as a surprise, as businesses seem slow to pick up the attitude of wider Aotearoa New Zealand in relation to mental health and wellbeing.

Around one in five New Zealanders over the age of 15 are diagnosed with a mood and/or anxiety disorder. COVID-19 has also added pressure to many over the past two years, and increased feelings of isolation.

Tania Wilson, General Manager at ProCare Fresh Minds says: “General Practitioners are an essential first contact for many people experiencing mental health concerns.

“Recent studies have shown that 23% of high school students already screen high enough to see a clinician for depression, further emphasising the importance of destigmatising mental health issues and creating a climate of support in which mental health is an ordinary part of health conversations with your doctor,” continues Wilson.

“These outdated, discriminatory clauses that insurance companies are including around mental health exclusions are dangerous and may lead to whānau feeling unsure about being honest with their GP about stress, anxiety, depression, and more, for fear of their comments being included in GP notes and having negative outcomes,” concludes Wilson

Bindi Norwell, Group Chief Executive at ProCare says: “One of the first things we encourage people to do when they are experiencing mental health issues is to reach out and speak to someone. The fact that speaking to your GP about these problems could have ramifications and make you ‘high-risk’ when seeking health insurance is extremely concerning.

“With the focus that has been placed on wellbeing across Aotearoa over the last few years, particularly with the Wellbeing Budget in 2021, it is a shame to not see this acceptance across the insurance businesses, where people could find access to these services,” concludes Norwell.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ProCare Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Statistics: Latest State Of The Environment Report Released
A comprehensive assessment of New Zealand’s environment shows improvements in some areas, but continued reduction in many aspects of environmental quality, with consequences for human health and wellbeing, according to the state of the environment report Environment Aotearoa 2022 released today... More>>


Statistics: Highest Annual Food Price Increase In Over 10 Years
Food prices were 7.6 percent higher in March 2022 compared with March 2021, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Commerce Commission: Provisional Authorisation Granted For News Publishers’ Association To Engage In Collective Bargaining With Meta & Google
The Commerce Commission has provisionally authorised the News Publishers’ Association of New Zealand to collectively negotiate with Meta and Google... More>>



BNZ: Monetary Tightening Brought Forward
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 1.50 percent. The Committee agreed it is appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace to best maintain price stability and support maximum sustainable employment... More>>


Electricity Authority: Better Transmission Pricing Supports Low-emissions Future
Following the conclusion of a significant structural reform and consultation process, the Electricity Authority has decided to adopt a new Transmission Pricing Methodology (TPM)... More>>

Canterbury Museum: Palaeontologists Find Mystery ‘Relic’ Bird Fossil At St Bathans
An ancient bird recently discovered at New Zealand’s most significant fossil site for land-dwelling animals has scientists scratching their heads... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 