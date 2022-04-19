Maritime Union Statement On Auckland Port Death

Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison says the death of an Auckland port worker is a tragedy that will be devastating for family and workmates.

A worker died this morning in a workplace accident while working at the Ports of Auckland.

It is understood he fell from a height while working on the Singaporean flagged container ship Capitaine Tasman. Details are yet to be confirmed.

The worker was employed at the private stevedoring company Wallace Investments that operates at the Ports of Auckland.

Mr Harrison says the incident will be investigated and Maritime New Zealand and Police are at the scene. The Maritime Union is willing to be involved in that investigation where possible.

He says the tragedy reinforces the dangers faced by port workers everyday throughout New Zealand.

Mr Harrison says the Maritime Union wants a national inquiry into port safety following a number of deaths and injuries in New Zealand ports in recent years.

