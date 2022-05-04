Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kacific Launches CommsBox: An All-in-one, Transportable WiFi Communications Solution For Disaster Relief

Wednesday, 4 May 2022, 12:46 pm
Press Release: Kacific

Singapore, 4 May 2022Kacific Broadband Satellites Group is launching an innovative emergency connectivity solution, CommsBox, designed to provide broadband service in emergency or disaster zones rapidly.

Kacific CommsBox is a transportable, all-in-one satellite communications product that can be rapidly deployed in disaster zones when other communication channels fail. The turnkey solution is designed to meet the particular disaster response requirements of territories in Southeast Asia and the Pacific.

The first-of-its-kind in disaster recovery solutions, Kacific CommsBox consists of pre-configured, solar-powered units which, with minimal setup, provide instant internet access to assist relief operations and connect users.

Governments, civil defence, police, military, rescue services, and aid operations can store the CommsBox units in remote locations or transport them directly into disaster zones.

Between 1970 and 2020, natural hazards in Asia and the Pacific affected 6.9 billion people and killed more than 2 million. Since 1970, Asia and the Pacific have accounted for 57 percent of global fatalities from disasters and 87 percent of the total global population affected by natural hazards.1

“The Asia Pacific region is prone to natural disasters. With many islands and mountainous regions, its geography adds an extra challenge for coordinating rescue and relief,” said Christian Patouraux, Kacific’s Chief Executive Officer.

“When powerlines are down, transport routes blocked, and fibre or other ground-based communications equipment damaged, Kacific CommsBox can be shipped into the disaster zone to provide internet access within minutes of touchdown.”

Each Kacific CommsBox includes:

· A small auto-pointing satellite antenna

· Preconfigured and connected modem and satellite electronics

· Solar-power energy pack

· WiFi access point

· A user-tablet

· A sealed, shock-resistant, fire-resistant, water-resistant, and transportable all-inclusive container

· Unlimited high-speed data with first priority speeds of up to 50 Mbps download and 5 Mbps upload

The satellite antenna connects to the Kacific1 satellite, which offers widespread coverage across the Asia Pacific, including islands, mountainous regions, and remote areas.

1. Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), Asia Pacific Disaster Report 2021 - Chapter 1

