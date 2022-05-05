Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Finalists For Delivering For Good Programme Announced: Public Voting Opens May 9

Thursday, 5 May 2022, 10:17 am
Press Release: NZ Post

Eleven community organisations and charities from around New Zealand have been chosen to receive free domestic courier services for one year as part of NZ Post’s Delivering for Good programme.

In its second year, Delivering for Good aims to improve connection, belonging and inclusion, NZ Post Group Sustainability Manager Dawn Baggaley says.

“We are proud to be making a difference in local communities by supporting charitable organisations and social enterprises by giving away free courier services. For us, delivering for New Zealand also means supporting the neighbourhoods and communities where we live and work.”

Baggaley said this year’s winners offered a wide range of programmes and services to New Zealanders.

“Each one is very deserving and were chosen because they are working towards improving connection, belonging and feelings of inclusion for all New Zealanders – which is the focus of NZ Post’s community programme.”

A public vote (open from 9 to 23 May) will also decide which of the 11 go on to win an extra year of free courier services.

“Vote for your favourite and the winner will receive an additional year of free courier services. This will help them to reinvest money (they would have normally spent on postage and courier products) back into their business to create even more impact.”

For more information visit deliveringforgood.co.nz

The 11 winners are:

  • Sweet Louise
  • Make Give Live
  • Digital Inclusion Alliance Aotearoa (DIAA)
  • Nisa
  • Rural Youth and Adult Literacy
  • Te Whānau Tupu Ngātahi o Aotearoa - Playcentre Aotearoa
  • The Grief Centre
  • Breast Cancer Aotearoa Coalition Inc.
  • The Hearing House
  • Recreate
  • Digital Future Aotearoa

Last year’s overall winner was Downlights, a New Zealand owned and operated fragranced soy candle company based in Auckland.

Downlights Managing Director Jennifer Del Bel said winning the free courier products allowed Downlights to grow their business and employ another permanent crew member.

Del Bel said the Delivering for Good initiative has helped Downlights to continue to challenge the commonly held perception that the disabled workforce is only suitable for low-paid unskilled, repetitive work.

