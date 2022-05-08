Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Retail NZ Welcomes Pre-budget Law And Order Annoucement

Sunday, 8 May 2022, 1:08 pm
Press Release: Retail NZ

Today’s pre-budget law and order announcement that includes support for the retail sector has been welcomed by Retail NZ.

“We welcome the announcement made today on the commitment to law and order funding that will support retailers. We look forward to seeing the detail and working alongside the Government and relevant agencies on initiatives to assist retailers impacted by ram raids and retail crime” says Retail NZ CE Greg Harford.

“The cost of ram raids and retail crime is having a significant impact on retailers across the country, we approximate at least a $1 billion impact each year. This cost comes out of the bottom line of retailers and is putting significant financial strain on the sector”

“At Retail NZ we have been working hard to raise capability to prepare and support retailers on the issue of retail crime. That’s why we have a number of support programmes available, training, and joint work with Government, communities and interest groups to address this issue.”

Retail NZ has a set of comprehensive support available for the retail sector at www.retail.kiwi/crime

