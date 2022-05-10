Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Daughter Saves $5.3 Million New Plymouth Win For Mother’s Day Surprise

Tuesday, 10 May 2022, 3:33 pm
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

What started out as a fun Mother’s Day present turned into a life-changing moment on Sunday for a New Plymouth woman when she discovered she’d won $5.3 million with Powerball First Division.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, plays Lotto ‘from time to time’, but was handed this particular ticket in her Mother’s Day card by her daughter who had bought it earlier in the week.

On the Sunday morning, her daughter heard in the news that Powerball First Division had been won in New Plymouth and decided to check the ticket before popping it in the card for her Mum.

“My daughter told me she had a funny feeling, so she looked up the numbers online, and after checking and double checking she realised it was the winner!” said the woman.

“She couldn’t believe it. Everyone was coming around to see me for Mother’s Day, so she popped the ticket back in the card and brought it around. When she arrived, she said ‘Mum, [you have to] open your card first’.

“I pulled out the ticket, and she insisted I check the numbers straight away – and brought up the Lotto results on her phone. I went through the first line, circling one number after another, after another…until finally I had all of them circled, right there on the first line. I couldn’t believe it – I felt completely numb.”

With so much to celebrate, the family carried on with their plans for Mother’s Day but topped the occasion off with a bottle of champagne and fish’n’chips for dinner.

“The kids were so excited! It was certainly a Mother’s Day to remember.”

With the prize officially claimed, the woman is looking forward to making the most of the winnings.

“I always said if I won Lotto I would use the money to help out the kids. So that’s exactly what we’re going to do – and maybe take the family on holiday at some point.

“My husband said he’d quite like a new car – but I don’t think there’s anything wrong with the one he’s got!”

The winning ticket was purchased at Countdown Vogeltown in New Plymouth for the draw on Saturday 7 May.

© Scoop Media

