Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Entries Open For New Zealand Beer Awards 2022

Monday, 30 May 2022, 1:17 pm
Press Release: Brewer's Guild of New Zealand

Entries opened this week for the New Zealand Beer Awards, New Zealand’s most prestigious beer competition.

In its 16th year, the New Zealand Beer Awards, managed by the Brewers Guild of New Zealand, recognises excellence in beer as well as other accolades across New Zealand’s brewing industry. The competition is open to commercial brewers of all production sizes in New Zealand.

The judging has been brought forward to run in July this year, and Executive Director of the Brewers Guild, Melanie Kees says, “by slotting it into the winter months we have hopefully taken some of the pressure off our brewers, who historically start to ramp up production from October to meet summer demand.”

The New Zealand competition gathers some of the best beer judges from New Zealand and across the Tasman, who, over 2.5 days will taste and score beers across 15 different Trophy classes. Last year saw well over 850 entries which, considering the environment the industry has been operating in, really shows how highly regarded the competition is and how resilient the brewing industry in New Zealand is.

This year sees 21 judges, 7 trainee judges and 23 stewards. It is the job of the stewards to deliver the right beer, at the right time to the right judges. “Beer can be entered in either keg, bottle, or can. Our stewards do a remarkable job of navigating this and ensuring the seamless running of the back of house. They are essential in upholding the integrity of the competition”. Says NZBA Competition Manager, Kelly Ockwell. “This year, we had the highest ever number of people apply to be a judge or a steward, both from inside and outside the industry. We are thrilled that participating in the competition attracted so much interest”.

An exciting addition to the NZ Beer Awards for 2022 is the introduction of the new No & Reduced Alcohol Trophy Class for beers (under 2.5% abv). As one of the fastest growing beverages markets the NZBA Advisory Panel thought that it was important that these beers were recognised in their own right.

The New Zealand Beer Awards also celebrate the wider industry with trophies for Beer media, Beer packaging, Beer tourism and sustainability initiatives. The Morton Coutts trophy is one of the most prestigious trophies in the industry recognises a business or individual who has shown outstanding innovation or achievement for the Brewing Industry. Last year’s recipient was Dr. Ron Beatson, for his outstanding contribution to the New Zealand Hop’s industry.

“We are looking forward to this year’s competition and to celebrating the New Zealand Brewing industry at awards events dotted around New Zealand in late July. If you’ve got a favourite New Zealand produced beer, or a local brewery that you support, remind them to enter the competition – entries are open to all commercially produced brews in New Zealand. We’d love to see some new names on the entry list” adds Ms Kees.

Information about the competition and how to enter can be found at www.brewersguild.org.nz/nzba/competition-information/

Entries close on Friday 17 June.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Brewer's Guild of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




MBIE: Proposes Extension Of Transition For Insulation Rules
The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) has today opened consultation on a proposal to extend the date at which better insulation for new houses will be required by six months... More>>


Auckland Airport: North American Touch Downs Make AA Most Connected In Australasia
The return of American Airlines, the world’s largest airline, announced today has cemented Auckland Airport’s title as the Australasian airport with the most non-stop connections to the United States and Canada... More>>



Reserve Bank: Monetary Conditions Tighten By More And Sooner
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 2.0 percent. The Committee agreed it remains appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace to maintain price stability... More>>




Kiwibank: Savers To Benefit From Higher Returns Following OCR Rise
Following market movements Kiwibank is pleased to increase the interest rate and rates of return on its savings accounts... More>>

Fonterra: Provides 2022/23 Opening Forecast Farmgate Milk Price & Business Performance Update
Fonterra today announced its 2022/23 opening forecast Farmgate Milk Price and provided an update on its third-quarter performance... More>>


Stats: Quiet Start For Retail In 2022
The volume of retail sales was relatively unchanged in the March 2022 quarter, following a strong increase in the December 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 