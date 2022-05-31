EY Announces 12 New Partners To The NZ Partnership

EY New Zealand Managing Partner Simon O’Connor has welcomed the announcement of 12 new partners to the New Zealand partnership in the 2022 financial year.

This number is an increase from 2021 and includes nine internal promotions to partner and three direct appointments.

The new partners span a broad range of EY services, six from the firm’s rapidly growing consulting practice, one from the market leading assurance practice, three from tax and law and two from the strategy and transactions business.

Forty-five percent of the newly promoted partners are women and 33% percent of the direct appointments are female.

The full New Zealand partnership now sits at 72. All EY New Zealand partners are equity partners.

Simon O’Connor said “I am very pleased to announce this new cohort of partners. The addition of 12 partners in this year, demonstrates the exceptional growth we have achieved and requirement for our services across all areas of the business.”

“All are brilliant people, with great values who will make a significant contribution to the firm and our clients over many years to come.”

“As we emerge from COVID, we are seeing strong demand for all our services but in particular our clients are calling on us to help them digitally transform their businesses, to understand, meet and exceed their ESG obligations, to tackle skills and employment issues and as always to provide high quality audit and assurance services.”

“I am proud of the progress we continue to make to build a more diverse partnership and inclusive firm. There is more work to be done but we have a strong foundation and great momentum.”

“Our people are our greatest asset as a firm and I look forward to working with each and every one of them as we help our clients navigate their way through the extraordinary change that we are seeing as our part of the world starts to emerge from the COVID 19 pandemic,” Mr. O’Connor concluded.

A list of the new partners includes:

Promoted to partner:

Sophie Dawson, SaT

Victoria Davy, SaT

Simon Bunge, Consulting

Paul Fraser, Consulting

Luke Williams, Consulting

Helen Franklin, Consulting

Lara Truman, Assurance

Grant Keats, Consulting

David Winter, Tax

New Partners (direct appointments)

Cameron Taylot , Tax

Emma Maconick, Tax

Gregory Bird, Consulting

© Scoop Media

