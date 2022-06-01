TradeWindow Expands Reach In Southeast Asia With Sales Agent Network In Philippines

Auckland, NZ. TradeWindow (NZX: TWL), a leading Australasian trade tech company headquartered in Takapuna, Auckland has expanded its reach in Southeast Asia via a sales agency agreement with leading Philippines TradeTech provider, InterCommerce Network Services Inc. (InterCommerce).

InterCommerce is one of the largest and most-established TradeTech providers in the Philippines, offering electronic commerce solutions and networking facilities to Philippine businesses and government agencies. It is a core member of the Pan Asian Ecommerce Alliance (PAA), equipping it with deep digital trade networks with 15 other quasi-governmental members and associate members (including TradeWindow).

TradeWindow CEO, AJ Smith, says the agreement reflects the company’s strategy to forge deep connections in the extensive cargo eco-systems across Asia.

The combined statistics from the United Nations and the World Bank indicate that the serviceable available market in Asia is some $270 billion, or around 22 times the size of the $12.1 billion Australian and New Zealand market[1].

“The Philippine market is extensive, but also very nuanced; having people on-the-ground with expert market knowledge will ensure our solutions are integrated into local and regional networks in the most relevant way,” says Mr Smith.

InterCommerce will become a sales agent for TradeWindow’s Freight solution, which provides a cost effective and reliable operating system for small to medium sized freight forwarders – from quotation to freight management, and much more.

“The international logistics industry is under constant pressure, so supporting functionality and efficiency is something we are passionate about. This is another exciting step for TradeWindow, and we look forward to working with InterCommerce to support more efficient trade for customers,” says Mr Smith.

Established in 1987, InterCommerce provides business-to-business electronic commerce solutions and networking facilities to Philippine businesses and government agencies, linking them to local and global trading partners. In line with TradeWindow’s ecosystem mindset, the company utilises networking tools to enable integration between applications of trading partners.

The Philippines has a population of just under 110 million and its exports totalled USD $74.6b for the year 2021, up 14.5 percent from 2020. Its primary exports are electrical machinery and equipment, automobiles and parts, and computers.

TradeWindow’s Chief Revenue Officer, Andrew Balgarnie says expanding into the Philippines is an important next step to enabling global trade connectivity.

"InterCommerce is known for its successful efforts to facilitate international trade and information exchange in line with Customs and trade regulatory organisations, particularly for enabling the bilateral exchange of electronic phytosanitary certificates (ePhyto), which are so important to food and agri producing countries,” says Mr Balgarnie.

The Philippines, through IPPC ePhyto Hub, can now receive ePhyto certificates from New Zealand, Denmark, Argentina, and Chile.

“This demonstrates the breadth of the market that TradeWindow’s solutions will now be available to, which is exciting for us and our new business partners,” says Mr Balgarnie.

© Scoop Media

