Ryman Healthcare Appoints New Zealand CEO

Ryman Healthcare’s new regional leadership structure is complete with the appointment of Cheyne Chalmers to head up the New Zealand arm of the Australasian retirement village operator.

Cheyne Chalmers

Ryman Healthcare Group CEO Richard Umbers said he was delighted to announce that Cheyne would be stepping into the previously announced role of CEO – New Zealand, starting on 13th June 2022.

Cheyne has been Ryman’s Chief Operations Officer since January 2020. She has been selected for the new role following an international search.

“I’m delighted that Cheyne has accepted the role, and her appointment is testament to the depth of leadership talent we have within the Ryman team,’’ Richard Umbers said.

“She knows Ryman well. She arrived just as the COVID-19 pandemic began, and her leadership throughout the crisis has been exceptional.

“Prior to joining Ryman, Cheyne built a strong track record in executive management in large healthcare organisations in Australia and New Zealand, and she understands our business and the industry landscape well.’’

As CEO – New Zealand, Cheyne will lead the NZ leadership team in a structure that mirrors the already established structure in Australia under the leadership of Cameron Holland; CEO – Australia. Both roles report to the Group CEO Richard Umbers.

The New Zealand business includes 38 retirement villages which are home to 12,000 residents. Ryman has nine villages under construction and another seven in the development pipeline in New Zealand, and a team of 5,800.

Cheyne said she was thrilled to have been appointed to the position, and was looking forward to leading the team, and embarking on the next phase of growth.

“On an excitement scale of one to 10 I’m at about 11. I’ve loved Ryman since I joined, because of the difference we make to the lives of our residents and their families. I enjoy being in a company with a strong culture and purpose.

“I’m looking forward to building new village communities in New Zealand and we’ve got an exciting strategy to roll out, I am thrilled about shaping our future.

About Cheyne Chalmers: Cheyne is from Hamilton and began her healthcare career as a registered nurse before moving into management roles. She was nurse leader at Green Lane Hospital and was a senior leader at the Capital and Coast District Health Board. She moved to Melbourne in 2009, where she was Executive Director of Residential and Support Services, Chief Nursing and Midwifery Officer at Monash Health, during this time she led a number of key business improvement initiatives. She moved back to New Zealand to join Ryman Healthcare as Chief Operations Officer in January 2020.

Cheyne has also held a number of senior leadership roles in healthcare industry bodies in New Zealand and Victoria and has a deep knowledge and operational experience in the healthcare sector.

About Ryman: Ryman Healthcare was founded in Christchurch in 1984 and owns and operates 45 retirement villages in New Zealand and Australia. Ryman villages are home to 13,200 residents, and the company employs 6,700 staff.

