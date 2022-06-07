Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Ryman Healthcare Appoints New Zealand CEO

Tuesday, 7 June 2022, 3:33 pm
Press Release: Ryman Healthcare

Ryman Healthcare’s new regional leadership structure is complete with the appointment of Cheyne Chalmers to head up the New Zealand arm of the Australasian retirement village operator.

Cheyne Chalmers

Ryman Healthcare Group CEO Richard Umbers said he was delighted to announce that Cheyne would be stepping into the previously announced role of CEO – New Zealand, starting on 13th June 2022.

Cheyne has been Ryman’s Chief Operations Officer since January 2020. She has been selected for the new role following an international search.

“I’m delighted that Cheyne has accepted the role, and her appointment is testament to the depth of leadership talent we have within the Ryman team,’’ Richard Umbers said.

“She knows Ryman well. She arrived just as the COVID-19 pandemic began, and her leadership throughout the crisis has been exceptional.

“Prior to joining Ryman, Cheyne built a strong track record in executive management in large healthcare organisations in Australia and New Zealand, and she understands our business and the industry landscape well.’’

As CEO – New Zealand, Cheyne will lead the NZ leadership team in a structure that mirrors the already established structure in Australia under the leadership of Cameron Holland; CEO – Australia. Both roles report to the Group CEO Richard Umbers.

The New Zealand business includes 38 retirement villages which are home to 12,000 residents. Ryman has nine villages under construction and another seven in the development pipeline in New Zealand, and a team of 5,800.

Cheyne said she was thrilled to have been appointed to the position, and was looking forward to leading the team, and embarking on the next phase of growth.

“On an excitement scale of one to 10 I’m at about 11. I’ve loved Ryman since I joined, because of the difference we make to the lives of our residents and their families. I enjoy being in a company with a strong culture and purpose.

“I’m looking forward to building new village communities in New Zealand and we’ve got an exciting strategy to roll out, I am thrilled about shaping our future.

About Cheyne Chalmers: Cheyne is from Hamilton and began her healthcare career as a registered nurse before moving into management roles. She was nurse leader at Green Lane Hospital and was a senior leader at the Capital and Coast District Health Board. She moved to Melbourne in 2009, where she was Executive Director of Residential and Support Services, Chief Nursing and Midwifery Officer at Monash Health, during this time she led a number of key business improvement initiatives. She moved back to New Zealand to join Ryman Healthcare as Chief Operations Officer in January 2020.

Cheyne has also held a number of senior leadership roles in healthcare industry bodies in New Zealand and Victoria and has a deep knowledge and operational experience in the healthcare sector.

About Ryman: Ryman Healthcare was founded in Christchurch in 1984 and owns and operates 45 retirement villages in New Zealand and Australia. Ryman villages are home to 13,200 residents, and the company employs 6,700 staff.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ryman Healthcare on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Digitl: Average fibre speed passes 400 Mbps
Customers on New Zealand’s fibre broadband network are now seeing average speeds of 405 Mbps. That’s up 7 Mbps on the previous quarter and 128 Mbps higher than six months earlier... More>>




MIA: New Vehicle Registrations Bounce Back In May 2022
Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that 13,337 registrations of new vehicles for the month of May were strong given current production constraints, weakening market conditions and geopolitical factors... More>>


CAC: Simplifying Power Bills Aim Of Joint Consumer Advocacy Council And Consumer NZ Project
Power bills need to be standardised across the market to help consumers easily switch between retailers and drive greater competition, the Consumer Advocacy Council said today... More>>


Statistics: March Quarter Sees Building Activity On The Rise
The volume of building activity in New Zealand rose 3.2 percent in the March 2022 quarter, compared with the December 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Reserve Bank: End Of Dividend Restriction Requires Ongoing Prudence
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua is normalising the process for banks setting dividend payments, by removing the restrictions placed on the country’s registered trading banks... More>>

Commerce Commission: Announces Phased Increase For Gas Pipeline Charges To Maintain Safe And Reliable Supply
The need to maintain the safe and reliable supply of natural gas while there is still demand from gas users is behind a phased increase in gas pipeline charges, the Commerce Commission announced today... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 