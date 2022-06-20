Finalists For The Lion Hospitality Award For Excellence Announced

New Zealand's best hospitality and accommodation establishments will be recognised Wednesday, 27 July at the Lion Hospitality Awards for Excellence 2022.

They are hosted by Hospitality New Zealand, in partnership with principal sponsor Lion New Zealand and industry partners.

Winners will be announced at a black-tie dinner at the Grand Millennium Hotel, Auckland, on 27 July – the final night of the two-day 2022 New Zealand Hospitality Conference.

There are four new awards this year, to celebrate the leaders who got the industry through the past two years: Leader of the Year in Hospitality, Leader of the Year in Accommodation, Future Leader of the Year, and Chef of the Year. There will also be an induction into the Hospitality Hall of Fame.

It will be the first time in three years the Awards for Excellence have been held in person, due to Covid restrictions. They were held online last year after being cancelled in 2020.

Chief judge for the awards, Michael Friend, says “A record number of entries have been received this year and once again the panel has been challenged in deciding the ‘best of the best’. There have been some outstanding submissions across all categories and many forms of innovative presentation.

The panel was most impressed with the degree of detail provided given the resources available to entrants during these COVID times. It has also been interesting to read the various initiatives entrants have employed whilst re-invigorating their businesses.”

Michael Friend said reflecting on much of the commentary in applications seems to indicate an air of cautious positivity about trading in the months ahead.

Hospitality NZ Chief Executive Julie White says she is delighted by the big number of entries.

“These awards are the pinnacle of our industry, and we were hoping there would be a lot of interest, so the fact we have record entries is really great.

“We want to recognise and reward hospitality and accommodation operators who have been through a stressful and uncertain year to create the highest possible standards and experiences for both their guests and their team.

“Being able to do this in person for the first time in three years is something the industry needs.

“I didn’t envy the judges’ job – they had to make some very difficult choices from a wonderful line-up of talent.

“It’s a pity we have to single out anyone because every hospitality and accommodation business owner, operator, and worker out there deserves a medal for the resilience and perseverance they’ve shown through probably the toughest period the industry has ever been through.

“It’s inspiring to see hospitality businesses still looking to be the best and to meet customers’ needs after what they’ve been through.”

The People’s Choice Award, sponsored by Noel Leeming Commercial, will also be announced at the event and voting is now open for the public to vote for their favourite hospitality or accommodation venue. Voting for the People’s Choice Awards can be done here: https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/6889673/2022-People-s-Choice-Award

