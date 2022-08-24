Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Metlifecare To Acquire Two Christchurch Retirement Villages

Wednesday, 24 August 2022, 4:00 pm
Press Release: Metlifecare

Metlifecare has signed a Sale and Purchase Agreement to acquire Merivale Retirement Village and The Village Palms in Christchurch from subsidiaries of Merivale-Willowlea Holdings Limited. The transaction is subject to certain conditions, including obtaining required consents from the Ministry of Health, Health New Zealand and the Statutory Supervisor.

The acquisition will see Metlifecare return to the South Island, further enhancing its geographical presence in New Zealand, and increasing the aged care offering within its portfolio. The acquisition of the Christchurch villages closely follows the recent acquisition by Metlifecare of a premium greenfield development site in the Wānaka region.

CEO Earl Gasparich said Metlifecare and Merivale-Willowlea Holdings Limited are working together to ensure a well-managed transition for residents and employees.

“We look forward to welcoming approximately 200 residents and 140 employees into the Metlifecare family and will be focussed on ensuring the transition is positive and as seamless as possible”, said Mr Gasparich.

“The acquisition of these two premium villages in Christchurch is another step towards diversifying Metlifecare’s geographical footprint across New Zealand, enhancing our development landbank through the further expansion potential at the Merivale village, and strengthening the company’s aged care offering – all important objectives in our growth strategy.”

Jenny Stokes, Managing Director of Merivale-Willowlea Holdings Limited, said:

“We are thrilled that Metlifecare, a highly regarded retirement village and aged care operator, has chosen to purchase our two Christchurch villages. This means a seamless continuity of care and a positive experience for our residents, their families, and our village teams.”

“I’m confident that both The Village Palms and Merivale Retirement Village residents and staff will be in very good hands moving forward. I look forward to seeing how Metlifecare will continue to grow and develop these businesses delivering a positive experience for all.”

The transaction is due to complete in the fourth quarter of 2022 should all conditions be met.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Metlifecare on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Reserve Bank: Feedback Sought On Policy For Branches Of Overseas Banks
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua is inviting feedback on the second and final consultation on the review of its policy for branches of overseas banks... More>>


EPA: GMO Blood Cancer Therapy Gains Approval
The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has approved the import for release of a blood cancer immunotherapy that uses genetically modified cells from patients to target their own cancer... More>>




Hospitality NZ: Changes To Working Holiday And Visa Rules Will Boost Hospitality
Hospitality New Zealand welcomes moves to allow additional workers to enter the country to work in sectors affected by international labour shortages... More>>



EMA: Workplace Wellbeing Survey Finds One In Four May Change Jobs In Next 12 Months
More Kiwis are experiencing increased workplace pressures, which has had an impact on their physical (91%), psychological (87%) and emotional (87%) wellbeing at least once over the past three months... More>>


Freightways: Result Coincides With Major Trans-Tasman Transaction
Freightways has today announced its annual result, reporting profits of $70.2 million for the FY22 year as well as a A$160 million transaction with Allied Express, one of Australia’s largest independently owned courier and express freight providers... More>>


Electricity Authority: Imposes Interim Restrictions On Very Large Electricity Contracts
Consumers of electricity will be protected from potentially paying more than they should due to the impact of very large electricity contracts on wholesale prices, under urgent changes announced today by the Electricity Authority... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 