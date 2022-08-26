FUJIFILM Business Innovation Asia Pacific And ViewSonic Partner To Enhance Workplace Collaboration

NEW ZEALAND, 26 August 2022 – FUJIFILM Business Innovation Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. today announced its partnership with ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, to distribute its high-performance monitors, commercial displays and projectors in the Asia Pacific. Sales*1 of the equipment and solutions will be available from September onwards.

The partnership aims to amplify the benefits of hybrid working without the barrier of meeting location. Meetings, group discussions, events and collaborative sessions can be carried out seamlessly at any time, and anywhere. With employees now placing more emphasis on work/life balance, virtual meetings could potentially improve employee’s engagement, productivity, and well-being with the correct meeting equipment used.

“We are excited to collaborate with FUJIFILM Business Innovation Asia Pacific. We share the same goals in building modern workspaces and in providing more options to how and where people work,” said Bonny Cheng, Chief Operating Officer, ViewSonic. “By integrating ViewSonic’s total visual solutions and FUJIFILM Business Innovation’s regional expertise, the partnership will help companies modernize their offices and help support hybrid work in the post-pandemic era.”

“ViewSonic’s partnership underscores FUJIFILM Business Innovation’s commitment to our customers in helping them transition seamlessly into the hybrid workstyles and communicate better with their stakeholders,” said Masatsugu Naito, President, FUJIFILM Business Innovation Asia Pacific. “And harnessing the global branding and technological innovation of ViewSonic, we will deliver premium workplace solutions to all businesses in the Asia Pacific, enabling them to enjoy effective business communication and to realise their goals.”

*1 - Please check with your local FUJIFILM Business Innovation office on the availability of the solutions.

© Scoop Media

