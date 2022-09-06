New Directors For New Zealand Trade & Enterprise Board

Two experienced directors have been appointed to the Board of New Zealand Trade & Enterprise (NZTE) – Te Taurapa Tūhono, the Government’s trade and investment promotion agency.

Victoria Spackman and Deb Shepherd have been appointed to the Board by the Minister for Trade and Export Growth, the Hon Damien O’Connor, and the Minister of Economic and Regional Development, the Hon Stuart Nash. This brings the total number of NZTE Board members to eight.

NZTE Board Chair Jennifer Kerr said the two new directors each brought business experience that would be valuable to the organisation.

Ms Kerr said: “Together, they bring in-depth understanding of the opportunities and challenges faced by exporters.

“Victoria has a broad range of executive and governance experience in the creative, technology, education and culture sectors, in addition to being an owner/director of a well-known visitor experience design and screen production company, Gibson Group.

“Deb is an active owner, investor, advisor and facilitator in all facets of the small business ecosystem and sits on a number of advisory boards and Boards of Directors, including Biocell, Onguard Group and Soul Capital.”

Ms Kerr said Victoria and Deb would join current Board members Traci Houpapa, Sarah Paterson, Wayne Norrie, Carl Carrington and Mod O’Donnell to collectively support NZTE as it delivers on its purpose, to grow companies internationally.

