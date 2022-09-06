Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Directors For New Zealand Trade & Enterprise Board

Tuesday, 6 September 2022, 10:03 am
Press Release: New Zealand Trade and Enterprise

Two experienced directors have been appointed to the Board of New Zealand Trade & Enterprise (NZTE) – Te Taurapa Tūhono, the Government’s trade and investment promotion agency.

Victoria Spackman and Deb Shepherd have been appointed to the Board by the Minister for Trade and Export Growth, the Hon Damien O’Connor, and the Minister of Economic and Regional Development, the Hon Stuart Nash. This brings the total number of NZTE Board members to eight.

NZTE Board Chair Jennifer Kerr said the two new directors each brought business experience that would be valuable to the organisation.

Ms Kerr said: “Together, they bring in-depth understanding of the opportunities and challenges faced by exporters.

“Victoria has a broad range of executive and governance experience in the creative, technology, education and culture sectors, in addition to being an owner/director of a well-known visitor experience design and screen production company, Gibson Group.

“Deb is an active owner, investor, advisor and facilitator in all facets of the small business ecosystem and sits on a number of advisory boards and Boards of Directors, including Biocell, Onguard Group and Soul Capital.”

Ms Kerr said Victoria and Deb would join current Board members Traci Houpapa, Sarah Paterson, Wayne Norrie, Carl Carrington and Mod O’Donnell to collectively support NZTE as it delivers on its purpose, to grow companies internationally.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Trade and Enterprise on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


MIA: August New Vehicle Registrations Strongest On Record As Back Orders Get Filled
The Motor Industry Association’s David Crawford says that 14,690 registrations of new vehicles for the month of August is the strongest month of August on record, largely due to shipments arriving allowing back orders to be filled... More>>



NIWA: NZ's Warmest And Wettest Winter On Record
NIWA’s climate scientists can now confirm what you may have suspected. After carefully poring through more than a century’s worth of data, it has been officially determined that winter 2022 was Aotearoa New Zealand’s warmest and wettest on record... More>>



Brewers Association: Beer Consumption Returning To Pre-pandemic Levels But Profitability Gains Likely Lost
“Just released Statistics New Zealand figures show that overall beer consumption has returned to pre-pandemic levels. The data for the first six months of 2022 shows overall beer available for consumption in New Zealand has rebounded... More>>

Statistics: International Trade: June 2022 Quarter
Total exports of goods and services for the June 2022 quarter were $23.3 billion, up from $21.1 billion in the June 2021 quarter... More>>

ASB: Inflation, Housing And A Tight Labour Market Set To Continue Putting The Screws On The New Zealand Economy
New Zealanders are set to face a tough year as the continued pressures of inflation, housing and a tight labour market combine, according to the latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast. Growth is set to be quite weak, with the economy potentially flirting with recession... More>>

FMA: Directs Kalkine To Stop Making Outgoing Sales Calls To New Zealanders After Misleading Marketing Conduct
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has directed Kalkine New Zealand Limited to stop making outgoing sales calls to people in New Zealand following concerns about the entity’s misleading marketing conduct... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 