Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Ministry Of Education, MATES In Construction Work Together For Suicide Prevention

Friday, 9 September 2022, 11:03 am
Press Release: Ministry of Education

Ministry of Education is partnering with MATES in Construction to help reduce the high construction worker suicide rates and improve the mental health of construction workers in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Scott Evans, Leader (Hautū) Infrastructure and Digital, says the construction industry is losing nearly one person every week to suicide. Pressures due to the unprecedented impacts of COVID-19 adds to the challenges many people face.

In the industry wellbeing survey conducted by MATES in Construction earlier this year, 43 percent of the respondents say their mental health worsened during the pandemic.

Scott Evans says this is an alarming concern that needs to be addressed immediately.

"As one of the agencies that work closely with the construction sector, it is crucial for us to help do something about this important issue. We work alongside them every day as they help us build safe and fit for purpose learning spaces for our rangatahi, so we are in a strategic position to proactively extend the help and support they need."

The Ministry has signed a two-year partnership with MATES in Construction to implement a programme that can help provide a work environment that supports and encourages positive wellbeing for our construction partners.

MATES in Construction will enlist field officers who can visit school construction sites to build the programme into the workplace. They will lead general mental health and wellbeing education sessions for the workers on site. They’ll also train and guide volunteers who are keen to help promote a mentally healthier workplace and offer relevant support.

The programme will initially be implemented in school construction sites in Wellington and Auckland, and eventually be rolled out across the country.

Scott Evans says it aims to make the profession in construction safer for future generations.

"We know that there are many young people out there who are keen to pursue work in construction. This initiative helps make sure that we are setting up a safe work environment for them to thrive."

Victoria McArthur, Chief Executive Officer of MATES in Construction New Zealand, says the programme is a significant leadership move from the Ministry of Education.

"The MATES programme is a community development model delivered in a workplace setting. It will bring together the whole site, enabling everyone to support their mates and know how to connect into help when needed. We are thrilled to be welcoming the Ministry of Education as a foundation partner, and we’re looking forward to working alongside them across their programme of works."

Marking the official launch of this partnership, Scott Evans and Victoria McArthur visited the construction site at Wellington East Girls’ College today to join our construction workers’ ‘Fly the Flag’ activity. This ceremonial event is in support of MATES in Construction’s nationwide campaign to promote suicide prevention in construction workplaces.

Editor’s notes :

The Ministry of Education manages the state school property portfolio of around 2,100 schools across the country. As one of the largest buyers of non-residential vertical buildings in Aotearoa New Zealand, we are proud to be a part of the Construction Sector Accord’s shared commitment between government and industry to transform the construction sector.

MATES in Construction is a charity that delivers mental health and suicide prevention programmes across construction-related workplaces. It is an evidence-based, community development organisation that uses training and support to build resilience in the workplace community.

Helpline services are available right now in New Zealand that offer support, information and help for you and your parents, family, whānau and friends. The following services are available 24/7:

- Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor.

- Lifeline - 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP)

- Suicide Crisis Helpline - 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)

- Healthline - 0800 611 116

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Education on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Statistics: Lift In Jobs For Youth
Filled jobs for youth aged 15 to 19 years lifted strongly over the last year, Stats NZ said today. Filled jobs for this age group rose to 131,000 in the June 2022 quarter, up 18 percent when compared with the June 2021 quarter... More>>




Xero: Late Payments Cost Kiwi Small Businesses $456 Million Per Year
Xero, the global small business platform, today released new data revealing the average Kiwi small business gets paid 6.3 days late, costing the small business economy $456 million annually... More>>



Consumer NZ: Slip, Slop – Slap On The Wrist
Australian skincare company Ego Pharmaceuticals has pleaded guilty to two charges under the Fair Trading Act (FTA), for making unsubstantiated claims on two sunscreens... More>>


Cosmetics: Sunscreen Industry Welcomes Regulation To Products On Shelves From Today
Sunscreen brands, and their independent industry body alike, are welcoming the Sunscreen Safety Bill coming into effect on shelves around the country today, and claim the regulation is long overdue... More>>

Reserve Bank: It’s The OCR That Matters For Inflation Targeting
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua – is well placed to manage the wind-down of additional monetary policy (AMP) tools, Assistant Governor Karen Silk says in a speech today to the KangaNews New Zealand Debt Capital Markets Summit 2022... More>>



Statistics: Greenhouse Gases Down In Most Regions In 2021 Compared With Pre-COVID 2019
Greenhouse gas emissions decreased in 10 out of 16 regions between 2019 and 2021, with Taranaki showing the biggest drop in emissions during this period, Stats NZ said today... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 