New Zealand Unveils Global Drive To Secure A New Wave Of ‘Sustainable And Inclusive’ Investment

Invest New Zealand, part of New Zealand Trade & Enterprise, has unveiled a new global investment drive called ‘Do Good, Do Well’ which aims to attract a new generation of investors and investments into New Zealand.

New Zealand has fostered a sustainable, inclusive, and innovative business culture which has subsequently created an environment that delivers both societal and financial benefits.

For many years, New Zealand has boasted some enviable world-leading statistics around its values-based business culture, including the fact it is first in the world for corruption sustainability, first for macroeconomic stability, and aims to have 90% renewable energy by 2025 with net carbon zero emissions by 2050.

The strength of a values-based approach is growing amongst the international business community, with an international study from Deloitte citing societal impact as the top factor when leaders evaluated annual performance. 34% of businesses believe societal impact is the most important indicator of success, more so than customer satisfaction, financial performance, or employee retention[1].

New Zealand Minister of Economic Development, Stuart Nash, unveiled the new initiative at an investor migrant event in New York where he stated: “New Zealand doesn’t just aspire to be the best in the world, we also want to be the best for the world. This new investment drive from Invest New Zealand highlights the importance of sustainable, inclusive, and innovative business as the key to driving economic growth.”

The insight is further supported by research that shows that serving the interests of planet and people doesn’t have to be at odds with profit. More than 75% of executives and investors believe environmental, social, and governance initiatives create corporate value long term. Now, more than ever, businesses are aware that in order to protect their own financial interests, they must protect others[2].

There are hundreds of sustainable and innovative investment opportunities in New Zealand, including: Dawn Aerospace, which is pioneering sustainable space travel; WoolAid, which is reducing waste through merino wool bandages; and Xero, which is championing workplace wellbeing through cloud-based computing software.

Dylan Lawrence, General Manager of NZTE’s Investment team, added: “New Zealand is renowned around the world for having a strong sense of environmental and social justice and, in recent years, that is becoming more and more appealing to global businesses as they keep up with changing consumer and societal demands.

“Regardless of whether it is Cogo, a digital tool that empowers individuals and businesses worldwide to measure, reduce and offset their impact on the climate, or Kono, which is an artisan food producer contributing to the thriving $70 billion indigenous Māori economy, we are proving time and time again that purpose and profit can go hand-in-hand.”

The new investment drive will run in major international markets including the United States, United Kingdom and Germany to attract productive, inclusive, and sustainable investment opportunities that drive economic benefit for the good of New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

