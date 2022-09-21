Get Paid To Travel And Work Across AU And NZ In The Deel Mobeel

Deel opens applications for ‘digital nomad e-van-gelist’ role paying NZD $5,000 per month to travel Australia and New Zealand in a van, documenting the whole experience.





Deel is the best way for companies to hire, pay, and manage teams around the world. Today it announced it was taking applications for the role of Digital Nomad E-van-gelist. The successful candidate will be tasked with travelling and working across ANZ, in a furnished sleeper van, creating content related to the journey.

“Australia and New Zealand are the perfect locations to host the Deel Mobeel content creator role,” said Shannon Karaka, Country Leader & Head of Expansion A/NZ at Deel. “We want to help businesses hire the best talent in the world, as talent is everyone but opportunity is not. Previously people had to physically move to access great job opportunities, but that’s all changing with global hiring. Now talent can live and work anywhere and this is what we would like to highlight with our new role.”

The role is suitable for applicants with three plus years of experience as a social media manager, influencer, or brand ambassador who loves living the #nomad lifestyle and has passion for learning new things and sharing that information with others.

“This role would be perfect for someone ready to unplug from their routine and embark on a journey across our marvellous natural landscapes, diverse city life and unique cultures. If I had better camera skills, I’d be packing my bag!” said Shannon.

The full job description can be viewed on deel.com/dream-job

