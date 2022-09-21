Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Get Paid To Travel And Work Across AU And NZ In The Deel Mobeel

Wednesday, 21 September 2022, 2:04 pm
Press Release: Deel

Deel opens applications for ‘digital nomad e-van-gelist’ role paying NZD $5,000 per month to travel Australia and New Zealand in a van, documenting the whole experience.


Deel is the best way for companies to hire, pay, and manage teams around the world. Today it announced it was taking applications for the role of Digital Nomad E-van-gelist. The successful candidate will be tasked with travelling and working across ANZ, in a furnished sleeper van, creating content related to the journey.

“Australia and New Zealand are the perfect locations to host the Deel Mobeel content creator role,” said Shannon Karaka, Country Leader & Head of Expansion A/NZ at Deel. “We want to help businesses hire the best talent in the world, as talent is everyone but opportunity is not. Previously people had to physically move to access great job opportunities, but that’s all changing with global hiring. Now talent can live and work anywhere and this is what we would like to highlight with our new role.”

The role is suitable for applicants with three plus years of experience as a social media manager, influencer, or brand ambassador who loves living the #nomad lifestyle and has passion for learning new things and sharing that information with others.

“This role would be perfect for someone ready to unplug from their routine and embark on a journey across our marvellous natural landscapes, diverse city life and unique cultures. If I had better camera skills, I’d be packing my bag!” said Shannon.

The full job description can be viewed on deel.com/dream-job

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Deel on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Climate Changed – Why Climate Matters To RBNZ
The Reserve Bank of Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua is working with central banks internationally to help increase the resilience of the financial system against the risks of a changing climate... More>>


Air New Zealand: Touches Down In The Big Apple
Air New Zealand touched down at John F. Kennedy International Airport today, marking the first of its non-stop flights connecting the city of sails and the city that never sleeps... More>>



DoC: Review Predicts Big Climate Change Impact On Some Marine Mammals
A new Department of Conservation report predicts that climate change could have a major impact on some of New Zealand’s marine mammals.
Co-authored by Jim Roberts, Anemone Consultants, and Hannah Hendriks... More>>

InternetNZ: .nz Is A Trusted Domain Of Choice For Businesses And Consumers In Aotearoa
New research, released today by InternetNZ, shows that .nz remains the most trusted domain for New Zealanders and their online presence... More>>


Statistics: GDP Increases 1.7 Percent In June 2022 Quarter
Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 1.7 percent in the June 2022 quarter, following a 0.2 percent fall in the March 2022 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


MOVE Logistics: Goes Full Steam Ahead With Green Shipping Solution
MOVE Logistics Group (MOVE) is going full steam ahead on green coastal shipping solutions with procurement approved and underway for a new methanol-capable vessel... More>>

<

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 