Former Apprentice Aotearoa Contestant Launches NZ-made Affordable Skincare Range

Monday, 26 September 2022, 7:00 am
Press Release: Frula Beauty

Erna Basson who finished fourth in The Apprentice Aotearoa 2021 season, today launches her new brand, Frula Beauty through main FMCG retailers, Foodstuffs North Island and Countdown in both North and South Islands. Costco New Zealand’s Auckland store, due to open on Wednesday 28th September, and Costco Australia will also range the brand.

Incorporating all her learnings as an experience entrepreneur and business coach, and her time on The Apprentice Aotearoa, Erna’s vision for Frula Beauty was to offer premium, clean products at an affordable price. Research shows consumers have become more conscious about their health and wellbeing with this reflecting in purchase decisions. As a category, skincare is still forecast to continue to grow, with only the point of purchase changing. There is great potential for this NZ brand, headquartered in Auckland, to succeed in FMCG and it will challenge skincare brands which compete in the competitive category.

Validating Frula Beauty’s sustainable approach and focus on consumer health is compliance with the US Clean at Sephora program, excluding harmful ingredients from formulations to give consumers the beauty they want minus the ingredients they do not. All products aside from the Reusable Cleansing Pads are also PETA certified and use natural COSMOS certified fragrance.

Comprising fruit + formula, Frula Beauty uses Aloe Vera as the first main ingredient, not Aqua, which sets it apart from other supermarket skincare products. The formulation with Aloe Vera as the primary ingredient is typically only seen in skincare products sold in high end beauty retailers at much higher price points.

STOCKISTS:

Countdown Nationwide: Frula Beauty products are available from Countdown stores nationwide.

Foodstuffs North Island: Available at selected Pak N Save and New World stores in the North Island.

Costco NZ: The Frula Superfood 2 in 1 Exfoliator & Mask is also available at Costco New Zealand.

Costco AUS: The Frula Superfood 2 in 1 Exfoliator & Mask and 3 Phase Micellar Cleansing Water is also available at Costco Australia Nationwide.

www.frulabeauty.com

